Fire and Fall Prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention program for older adults will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sunset Celebration open house
The Peace River Wildlife Center will hold a special Sunset Celebration open house from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the new wildlife hospital. This will be the only chance for the public to tour the new facility before patients move in at 223 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda. To help the new facility, check out the center's housewarming wish list on Walmart registry. For more information call 941-637-3830, www.PRWildlife.org or email peaceriverwildlife@yahoo.com. All other Sunset Celebrations will be held at original location, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, which will remain open to the public for tours until further notice.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting
The Peace River Audubon Society will feature a presentation on the results of the recent Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Snacks and socializing begin at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. On Dec. 14, more than 60 participants spent more than 400 hours in search of birds by foot, car, cart or boat, and covered over 500 miles by land or sea. The count was down 20% versus the prior year and was the lowest in 20 years. Attend this meeting and learn the details in the slide presentation. For more information, go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org or contact Ron at 941-575-6968.
Need chili cooks
Eagles Annual Chili Cook Off is on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 23111 Harborview Drive in Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cooks who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There are prizes for best overall, first runner-up and second runner-up. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Judging takes place from 11 a.m.-noon. Chili will start selling at noon. Price for a bowl of chili is $1. There will be raffles, basket of cheer and a bake sale. All proceeds donated to charity. For additional information, call Kathy Grant at 941-423-8453.
Bluegrass show
There will be a Bluegrass show from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County Theater featuring the following bands: Sonya Stratton and Straight South, Florida Bluegrass Express, and The Freightliners. Admission is $10 each or $5 with membership. Memberships are $15 a year. The show will be held in the Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. There will be a Bluegrass jam session at 10 a.m. in the gazebo to the right of the theater entrance. The jam is limited to musicians playing Bluegrass instruments (guitar, fiddle, dobro, mandolin, 5 string banjo, and acoustic bass). There is no charge to participate in the jam session. The Bluegrass show is put on on a monthly basis by The Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association, 816 Jacaranda Circle, Venice. For more information, go to www.southwestfloridabluegrass.org or contact Herb Washburn at 941-661-9175.
CARE Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE), will host its 32nd consecutive ball, "Under the Sea," on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. CARE has been assisting thousands of victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 37 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15. There will be gaming, and an open bar included in the ticket price. Tickets may be purchased at to www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
CHEC holding fundraiser
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, Executive Director of Historic Spanish Point for a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Cedar Point Environmental Park. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Historical Spanish Pint, and Egmont Key. Learn how archeologists, local citizens and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This exciting program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, Florida. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Phone 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Girl Scouts offers free program
Girls in grades K-12 are invited to attend the free Girl Scouts Outdoor Art Explorer program from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church in Port Charlotte. Participants will create outdoor-inspired art, investigate the sounds of nature, and learn Girl Scout traditions like songs and games. All girls will receive an Outdoor Art Explorer patch. The event is sponsored by the Charlotte 12 Service Unit of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. Gulf Cove United Methodist Church is located 1100 S. McCall Road, in Port Charlotte. All girls must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Niki LeVasseur at 941-474-2364 or niki_smith_levasseur@hotmail.com.
1% Local Option Sales Tax meeting
The 1% Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group will hold a series of meetings to prioritize projects to be funded by the 1% local option sales tax. The next meeting is at 3 p.m. on Jan. 8, in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Topics include: Hardened 911 building, District 4 Sheriff’s Office & Training Complex, District 2 Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Administration Center. The public is invited to attend and provide input at the beginning of the meeting on all proposed projects at this Dec. 8 meeting. For more information, call Administration at 941-743-1944.
Annual rummage sale
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale on Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the clubhouse on 20271 Tappan Zee Blvd. Clothing, jewelry, household goods, electronics, delicious home baked goods and much more will be sold. Food will be available for purchase from a vendor. Donations of items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20, 21, 22 at the clubhouse. Arrangements can be made for pick-up of large or heavy items by calling 941-255-1942. The GFWC is an international woman's non-profit organization which raises monies each and every year to help those less fortunate in the community. The Port Charlotte GFWC has made donations to C.A.R.E., Share the Blessings Ministry, Crossroads Academy Animal Welfare League, Virginia B. Andes Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Charlotte High Model UN program, Jacobson Veterans' Home and numerous other organizations. We welcome new members from Port Charlotte as well as from surrounding communities. Call 202-553-2665 for information regarding membership.
Walk with Ease
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting “Walk with Ease,” a free Arthritis Foundation program that will focus on helping the community understand the basics of arthritis, exercise and pain. Participants will have fun learning safe and comfortable ways to walk for exercise and will develop goals and strategies to improve fitness. The class will meet 10-11 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Feb. 21 at Centennial Park, 1185 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Please register by calling 941-627-1628. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103, or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Jan. 17: Introduction to Florida-Friendly Gardening
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Retired educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators Association will have the Jan. 8 meeting at the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club, at 20271 Tappen Zee Drive. Mike Desjardins will be speaking about the Charlotte County School District's bullying program. Lunch will follow at a local restaurant. Anyone who was employed by any state school board is welcomed to attend. The first year’s dues are free.
Daughters of the American Revolution presentation
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presenting "Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette," narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941-639-5081.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Poker run fundraiser
The American Legion Riders, Post 103, will hold a Poker Run to benefit Tender Hearts Partnership on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tender Hearts works with the special needs adults in the community by providing them with activities, dances, barbecues and special events throughout the year t no cost to them or their caregivers. This Poker Run will cover 85 miles and is open to cars and trucks as well as motorcycles. The run will begin at American Legion Post 103, 1201 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Cost is $15 for the first hand; $5 for second hand. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Riders can ride independently or in a group. Kickstands up at noon. Other stops are: Bar 17, Buckingham Blues Bar, American Legion Post 336, and Hawgz & Dawgz. Last card will be drawn at Beef O’Bradys, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda at 4:30 p.m. There will be first- and second-place prizes, a 50/50 and a large silent auction. For more information, call 941-875-8444.
'Nature in your neighborhood' lecture
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free four-part lecture and field trip series, covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of the county’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments in the county. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte, on Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and the weather conditions, and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will be attending by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103, or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
