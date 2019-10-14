Donations needed for Salvation Army’s food pantry
The Salvation Army's food pantry needs items such as: canned fruits, vegetables, canned meat, canned beans, soup, cereal, pasta, rice, peanut butter and jelly. Donations can be dropped off at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a break for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call 941-629-3170.
Audubon Society meeting
Peace River Audubon Society will meet Thursday at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd. Port Charlotte. The meeting will feature Dr. Dan Carey, DVM, who will be speaking on "My Fascination with All Things Wild Bird."
Dr. Carey is in the Veterinary Scientific Affairs group at Bayer Animal Health. He is a University of Missouri DVM who is an avian specialist and has been in small animal, large animal and avian practice as well as managing a pathology laboratory.
The public is welcome to this free event. Snacks will be provided at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting is at 7 p.m. For more information on PRAS visit: www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Casino trip
St. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee Casino Trip Nov. 11 for $25 per person in advance. Departure one is 9 a.m. at Walmart Murdock Port Charlotte parking lot. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m., at Walmart Jones Loop Punta Gorda parking lot.
Prepaid reservations should be made by Nov. 7. For more information call Dave Sloma 941-624-0550.
Snacks, water and games will be provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
VA benefits, health care presentation
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a presentation Thursday on how veterans’ benefits may reimburse health care services.
Ivey Winkler, Charlotte County Veteran Services officer, is the featured speaker. In addition to health care, she will advise veterans and their families on: VA aid and attendance, veterans compensation, pension benefits, burial benefits, dependent and surviving spouse benefits, and more.
The event is from 5:30-7 p.m. at Chelsea Place Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For more information or to RSVP, contact Chelsea Place Senior Research Specialist Amie Conti at 941-787-0687 or aconti@chelseaplacecare.com.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is holding a fun-filled night at Visani Comedy Dinner Theater, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, Wednesday Oct. 30.
Comedian Sid Davis will provide an evening of laughter beginning at 8 p.m.
Tickets ($10 with a 2 item minimum purchase) are available at Charlotte County Habitat ReSale Stores located at: 1750 Manzana Avenue, Punta Gorda; 2440 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; 1354 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte; 3949 S. Access Road, Englewood; and at their Punta Gorda office.
Ticket proceeds will benefit local families in need of safe, affordable homes. For more information, contact Jan Nick at 941-639-3162.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources.
Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Homeless Coalition's 'Winter Wonderland'
The 12th Annual Mistletoe Ball, themed "Winter Wonderland" is set for Saturday, Dec. 14.
This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez.
Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best.
All the event's net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at 941-627-4313, ext. 132, or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be atthe Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years.
Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don't have a team, you can be paired up. If you don't golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3, for information.
