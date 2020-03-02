Photo exhibit at UUFCC
"Bejeweled" is a collaboration between fine art photographer Myrna Charry and jewelry designer Ginger Abraham. Myrna "shoots" with a 35mm and medium format film camera and processes, prints and frames all her own work. In the surreal school of art, Charry's work is not conventionally pretty; rather she wants to create fresh forms and curious arrangements. The work in this exhibit is from Charry's "Portrait" series; her images use light to highlight as well as hide shapes and form, employing "chiaroscuro" techniques of earlier artists. Ginger Abraham has been creating jewelry as a hobby for almost 25 years. The collaboration in this exhibit was a new and unique opportunity. The photographs provided ideas for the use of shapes and colors in addition to whatever feeling the photographs invoked. Besides beads from her extensive collection, adhesive rhinestones were also incorporated into many of the pieces. Also featured will be a collection of Abraham’s jewelry as well as the fused glass jewelry and creative designs of artist Kay Azar. The public is invited to a reception to meet the artists from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. March 6 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-627-4303.
Centennial Park Recreation Center closure
Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed on March 7 for a scheduled power outage. For more information, contact Fabien Desrouleaux at 941-613-3230 or Fabien.Desrouleaux@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
East Charlotte Avenue closure
The city of Punta Gorda Wastewater Collection Division has started a Gravity Sewer Replacement Project on East Charlotte Avenue between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Cooper Street. The project is estimated to take approximately two months to complete and will be done in three phases. During this time, sections of East Charlotte Avenue will be closed to traffic depending upon the phase:
Phase 1: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to Milus Street
Phase 2: Milus Street to Mary Street
Phase 3: Mary Street to Booth Street
Motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution while in this area. For additional information on this project, please contact Bobby Legg, Jr, Wastewater Collections Supervisor, city of Punta Gorda Utilities Department at 941-575-5088 between the business hours of 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Snowbird Baseball Classic
The Snowbird Baseball Classic continues through March 22. In its 12th season, the tournament welcomes 21 NCAA Division I and 23 Division III schools. Games will be played at North Charlotte Regional Park, soon to be called Centennial Park (1185 O'Donnell Blvd, Port Charlotte), South County Regional Park (670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda), and CoolToday Park, the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves (18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port in Sarasota County). A complete list of teams and the full schedule are available at www.snowbirdbaseball.info. Last year’s Snowbird Baseball Classic generated an estimated $13.3 million total economic impact. For additional information about the Snowbird Baseball Classic, contact Deanna Sandei with Snowbird Baseball at 708-220-2769 or deanna@snowbirdbaseball.com.
Annual Peace River National Art Festival
The Annual Peace River National Art Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21-22 in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The festival, hosted by the Visual Arts Center, is Charlotte County’s leading outdoor fine art event featuring 60-plus artists and their work in art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture, abstracts and watercolor. There also will be a selection of tasty foods, wine and beer. Artists Lori Potts and Kathy Wood have been selected as this year’s Featured Artists. Their work will be featured at the festival and ahead of time at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda.
DeSoto Pioneer Day
The DeSoto County Historical Society's 16th Annual Pioneer Day and BBQ showcases the history and heritage of Southwest Florida from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21 at Veterans Memorial Park, on State Road 70 just west of Arcadia. This year’s festival will commemorate the centennial anniversary of Arcadia General Hospital—now DeSoto Memorial Hospital. Fun for the whole family includes special and traditional Florida foods plus bodacious barbecue, demonstrations of old-fashioned skills and crafts, legendary characters, musical entertainment, live animals, Florida Cracker cow camp, whip crackers, Civil War weapons demonstrations, vintage automobiles and antique engines, Florida authors and artists, free "discover history" hands-on activities with old-fashioned games, fossil dig, etc. For information: 863-266-5774 or http://www.historicdesoto.org/pioneerday-1.html.
Punta Gorda calendar change
Due to the overwhelming number of non-permitted event requests to be added to the Punta Gorda city calendar, the city has changed its policy on submitting calendar requests. If you would like to add an event to the city calendar, complete this form online: www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/register-for/community-events. There is currently no option to upload a file or picture. If an Event Permit Application has been submitted, then the event will automatically be added to the city calendar. Questions can be directed to the city's Communications Manager Melissa Reichert at MReichert@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Garden Club offers scholarships
The Punta Gorda Garden Club announced it will offer several higher education scholarships amounting up to $2,500 each. Application forms are available in the guidance offices at Charlotte High, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and the financial aid office of Florida SouthWestern State College, or at the club's website, www.pggc.org (scholarship page.) Applicants must be graduating high school seniors, current college students or graduate students. Previous winners of a Garden Club Scholarship may also apply for continuing awards. Home-schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible. A written essay and three letters of recommendation must be included with the application. Requirements include a B or higher grade average, proof of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields. Deadline for submission is April 1. For additional application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Terry Tunkavige at 941-286-9998 or terrytunk@embarqmail.com.
