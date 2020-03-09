Retired educators
The next Charlotte County Retired Educators Association meeting will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Perkins restaurant in Port Charlotte.
Annual Peace River National Art Festival
The Annual Peace River National Art Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21-22 in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The festival, hosted by the Visual Arts Center, is Charlotte County’s leading outdoor fine art event featuring 60-plus artists and their work in art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture, abstracts and watercolor. There also will be a selection of tasty foods, wine and beer. Artists Lori Potts and Kathy Wood have been selected as this year’s Featured Artists. Their work will be featured at the festival and ahead of time at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda.
DeSoto Pioneer Day
The DeSoto County Historical Society's 16th Annual Pioneer Day and BBQ showcases the history and heritage of Southwest Florida from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21 at Veterans Memorial Park, on State Road 70 just west of Arcadia. This year’s festival will commemorate the centennial anniversary of Arcadia General Hospital—now DeSoto Memorial Hospital. Fun for the whole family includes special and traditional Florida foods plus bodacious barbecue, demonstrations of old-fashioned skills and crafts, legendary characters, musical entertainment, live animals, Florida Cracker cow camp, whip crackers, Civil War weapons demonstrations, vintage automobiles and antique engines, Florida authors and artists, free "discover history" hands-on activities with old-fashioned games, fossil dig, etc. For information: 863-266-5774 or http://www.historicdesoto.org/pioneerday-1.html.
Quit smoking program
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte offers a free program, Tools to Quit: Free Help to Quit Smoking, at 2:30 p.m. March 23 in the hospital's conference center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Stress management
Bayfront Health is offering a free stress management class at 1:15 p.m. March 24 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Friday fish fry
The Knights of Columbus-St. Charles will hold a Fish Fry every Friday through April 3 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Dinners are $10: fish (grouper) & chips, baked white fish dinner, combo dinner with fish and shrimp, and deep-fried shrimp. Dinners are served with French fries or mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, cole slaw, bread and dessert. There also is a baked Atlantic salmon dinner for $12 along with a special featured dinner. Macaroni and cheese and soups also will be available as well as bar drinks. For weekly specials or additional information, call Dave 404-944-9172.
East Charlotte Avenue closure
The city of Punta Gorda Wastewater Collection Division has started a Gravity Sewer Replacement Project on East Charlotte Avenue between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Cooper Street. The project is estimated to take approximately two months to complete and will be done in three phases. During this time, sections of East Charlotte Avenue will be closed to traffic depending upon the phase:
Phase 1: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to Milus Street
Phase 2: Milus Street to Mary Street
Phase 3: Mary Street to Booth Street
Motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution while in this area. For additional information on this project, please contact Bobby Legg, Jr, Wastewater Collections Supervisor, city of Punta Gorda Utilities Department at 941-575-5088 between the business hours of 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Nighttime Olean closures
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Aaron Street, between Harbor Boulevard to Olean Boulevard, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Traffic will use Brinson for the detour. The emergency room entrance for Fawcett Hospital will remain open for local traffic. This closure is required for construction of the Olean widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Pet licensing options
Charlotte County Animal Control is announcing several new ways to purchase your pet's license tag. Effective March 2, all Charlotte County Tax Collector's Offices will be offering animal tags at any of their locations in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood and Murdock. Pet owners are required to have a current and verifiable rabies vaccine for each pet to utilize these services. Please do not bring pets to the office, but service animals are welcome.
Due to these expanded options available to pet owners, Animal Control will no longer offer pet tags from our main office at 26571 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Pet owners who currently use their veterinarian to obtain pet tags can continue to do so.
Visit www.CharlotteCountyfl.gov for additional options or contact Administrative Services Coordinator Tracie Baird at 941-833-5684 or Tracie.Baird@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for more information.
Garden Club offers scholarships
The Punta Gorda Garden Club announced it will offer several higher education scholarships amounting up to $2,500 each. Application forms are available in the guidance offices at Charlotte High, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and the financial aid office of Florida SouthWestern State College, or at the club's website, www.pggc.org (scholarship page.) Applicants must be graduating high school seniors, current college students or graduate students. Previous winners of a Garden Club Scholarship may also apply for continuing awards. Home-schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible. A written essay and three letters of recommendation must be included with the application. Requirements include a B or higher grade average, proof of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields. Deadline for submission is April 1. For additional application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Terry Tunkavige at 941-286-9998 or terrytunk@embarqmail.com.
College scholarship opportunity for women
Each year, Punta Gorda Charter Chapter of ABWA provides Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S colleges, universities. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Charlotte County, who will be at least a college freshman in August of 2020 and who maintain at least a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Chapter is offering three scholarships worth $2,000 each funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact alexia@whitcoinsurance.com or 941-421-2977. Applications must be completed by April 30. A minimum of three eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
