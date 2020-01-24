Park restrooms closed
Four parks will be undergoing park restroom maintenance this weekend. During this time today and Sunday, restroom buildings at the following parks will be closed.
• Deep Creek Park: 25555 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda.
• Englewood East Park: 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park pavilion and playground: 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park: 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour
Tickets are now on sale for the ninth annual Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour showcasing six homes plus a surprise garden in Punta Gorda Isles. The Feb. 1 tour is sponsored by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association group Beyond Ourselves which, in just over decade, has donated more than $400,000 from the Home Tour to local charities that benefit children. Buy tickets online atwww.beyondourselves.islessites.co
m for $30. On Feb. 1, the day of the event, tickets will be available for $35 in the Civic Association lobby located at 2001 Shreve St.
Climate change speakerNobel Laureate, Dr. Terry Root, Senior Fellow Emerita in Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University, is returning to Punta Gorda. She will be speaking on, “Our Climate Is Changing: New Findings and Old.” Her presentation will be at 2 p.m. today at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda. The presentation is free community event and all are welcome.
Free dental services at FSW for kidsThe Dental Hygiene program at Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) in Fort Myers will host its annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Children ages 3-17 will receive free dental services on a first-come first-served basis. Services that will be offered at no charge include dental cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants and a dental examination. Health educational activities, wellness assessments and child safety education will also be provided. For more information about Give Kids a Smile Day, call the FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic at 239-985-8334.
Aaron Street closure
Aaron Street, between Olean Boulevard and Brinson Avenue, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. This closure is required for the contractor to install a water main. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean. Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Punta Gorda Food Drive
The 10th Annual Punta Gorda Food Drive presented by The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl is Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Icehouse Pub Parking lot on Virginia St. Punta Gorda. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered in the grand prize drawing for round trip tickets to Dublin Ireland for two. There will be one raffle ticket per can, up to 24 cans per person. The drawing will be held that night, but you don’t need to be present to win. The food drive benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank. For more information visit: www.puntagordapubcrawl.com
German ancestry seminar
The Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will hold a half-day Seminar, “Everyday Life in Old Germany and How It Affects Your Research,” Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. The seminar is being held at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be two sessions. “Everyday Life in Old Germany” will describe our ancestor’s life in Germany before they came to the United States. “Problem Solving in German Research” will suggest new approaches to German research. Reservations can be made on the society website, www.swflgg.org, using Paypal, or by downloading and mailing the reservation form. The seminar fee is $15 for non-members. For additional information, contact Joanne at 941-625-6443.
College scholarship opportunity for women
Each year, Punta Gorda Charter Chapter of ABWA provide Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S Colleges, universities. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Charlotte County, who will be at least a college freshman in August of 2020 and who maintain at least a GPA of 3.0 or higher. This year our Chapter is offering 3 scholarships worth $2,000 each funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact me my email alexia@whitcoinsurance.com or 941-421-2977. Applications must be completed by April 30, 2020. A minimum of 3 eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded. SBMEF, ABWA’s national educational fund, is one of the most highly respected grant and scholarship funds in the country. For over 60 years, SBMEF has helped women achieve their business and professional success through educational scholarships. Since its inception, more than 17,000 women nationwide have been awarded more than 17 million dollars in scholarships. This scholarship application is open to any female residents of Charlotte County seeking a Baccalaureate Degree with a minimum of 3.0 GPA.
