Intermittent lane closures on S. Crestview Circle
Intermittent lane closures will occur on South Crestview Circle at U.S. 41 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, April 2, and Friday, April 3. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boys & Girls Clubs start Drive-Thru Dinner for kids
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County is offering a Community Drive thru Dinner Program to support local families. The Drive Thru Dinner Program will provide dinner to kids up to 18 years old from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Family Services Center, 21450 Gibralter Drive Port Charlotte, and at the Englewood Boys & Girls Clubs, at the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road.
Due to COVID-19 virus, Boys & Girls Clubs recently had to temporarily stop offering its after-school program. They have been working on ways to continue providing programs remotely and lending a hand to families.
Charlotte County Libraries and History offers Homework Help
The Charlotte County Libraries and History division will be offering Homework Help via telephone from all of our library branches.
Services included in Homework Help are:
• Select books at an appropriate grade level on a certain subject and have them ready for curbside pickup.
• Provide direction to a credible website and/or resource to assist with a specific question or topic.
• Assist with citing sources.
• Assist with using Skype and Microsoft products.
• Assist with selecting, downloading and attaching pictures and other documents.
• Assist by proofreading essays.
• Assist teachers to locate resources and supporting materials for their lesson plans.
Homework Help will not complete a specific problem or answer a specific question. We will direct the student toward a resource to help them find the answer themselves. For information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3170 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Blood drive at Faith Lutheran
Blood supplies are critically low. The Big Red Bus will be in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. The Big Red Bus is a medical center vehicle and is a safe location for you to visit for your donation. Every person who attends the drive will have their temperature taken prior to entering the Bus. In addition to a wellness checkup, each donor will receive a $20 eGift Card. Please call 610-952-1333 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended to avoid delays.
Watch out for Census-coronavirus scam
The Florida Attorney General is warning residents about an emerging scam that involves a false claim that Floridians must respond to the 2020 Census in order to receive a coronavirus stimulus payment. The scam message usually includes a link that directs anyone who clicks on it to a fake website with prompts to provide sensitive personal information. While participating in the Census is mandatory, there is no connection between completing the Census and receiving a stimulus check.
To avoid Census and COVID-19 related scams, remember that the Census count and stimulus payment are not connected in anyway. Know that the Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails, or ask for Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card information, or money. Never click on links on any unsolicited messages about the Census or stimulus payments, and confirm that the return address on mail from the Census Bureau is Jeffersonville, Indiana
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other type of COVID-19 fraud should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.
Charlotte offers Virtual Movement Initiative
Charlotte County Parks and Recreation division is launching its Virtual Movement Initiative to help residents stay active while at home. Through this initiative, Parks and Recreation will be releasing a new video on Facebook at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. These videos will provide at-home workouts, yoga, kids crafts, water aerobics and more.
Find the videos at www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec on the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Along with these videos the hashtag, #CharlotteRECsTheCurve, will be launched to keep up with our community engaging in our Virtual Movement Initiative. For information, contact Erin Murphy at 941-681-3742 or Erin.Murphy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Behavioral encourages telehealth
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care is encouraging new and existing patients to use telehealth for assessments, medication management and therapy. If you are interested in scheduling a telehealth appointment, or if you want to change an existing appointment to a telehealth appointment, call 941-639-8300 and press option 4. Let the staff know you would like to opt for telehealth services.
Property tax payment due date extended
The Florida Department of Revenue has issued an extension for property tax payments until April 15 to assist those adversely affected by COVID-19. For more information on the order, go to floridarevenue.com.
Charlotte County Tax Collector's Office: taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov 941-743-1350
Sarasota County Tax Collector's Office: sarasotataxcollector.com 941-861-8300
DeSoto County Tax Collector's Office: desotocountytaxcollector.com 863-993-4861
United Way of South Sarasota County launches COVID-19 fund
The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund, which will provide financial resources for individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood,
Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak.
“With recent news of the mandated school closures statewide, we are accelerating our efforts. Our goal of this fund is to support the immediate needs of the economically vulnerable populations in South Sarasota County,” said Barbara Cruz, President/CEO of United Way of South Sarasota County. “Any contribution, small or large, is immensely appreciated and unites our community for the greater good.”
To donate to this fund, visit www.uwssc.com. Checks can be mailed to United Way of South Sarasota County at 157 S. Havana Road, Venice, FL 34292.
For questions regarding the United Way of South Sarasota County’s Coronavirus Recovery and Relief Fund, contact Barbara Cruz by calling 941-484-4811 or emailing barbara@uwssc.com.
