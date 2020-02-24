Charlotte County Habitat Women Build
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity has scheduled a 2020 Women Build project. The wall raising is scheduled March 6. If you are interested in learning more about the project, you may attend a Kick-Off Event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in The Pioneer Room at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Contact Jan at the Habitat office to RSVP (941-639-3162) or send an email to jan@charlottecountyhfh.org.
Punta Gorda Food Drive
The 10th Annual Punta Gorda Food Drive presented by The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl is Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Icehouse Pub Parking lot on Virginia St. Punta Gorda. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered in the grand prize drawing for round trip tickets to Dublin Ireland for two. There will be one raffle ticket per can, up to 24 cans per person. The drawing will be held that night, but you don't need to be present to win. The food drive benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank. For more information, visit www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
NARFE meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 will be meeting March 3 at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. This month's program speaker is Vanessa Oliver, from Charlotte County Economic Development. Lunch may be ordered at 11 a.m. and the program starts at about 11:45 a.m.. Active and retired federal civilian employees, annuitants, survivors and their guests are welcome to attend. For more information call 571-259-4280.
Free financial seminars
Charlotte State Bank & Trust will conclude its “Are You Prepared?” winter series of educational seminars in March. The seminars will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at various Charlotte State Bank locations. While the seminars are free, seating is limited and reservations are required. Visit any Charlotte State Bank & Trust office or contact Ashley Bruce at 941-235-5110 or rsvp@csbtfl.com to reserve your seat.
The seminars are as follows:
Are You Prepared for Family Controlling Your Finances?
• Tuesday, March 3, North Port office, 4300 Aidan Lane.
• Tuesday, March 10, Murdock office, 1100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Tuesday, March 17, Punta Gorda office, 2331 Tamiami Trail.
Are You Prepared for Interest Rate or Market Fluctuations?
• Wednesday, March 4, North Port office
• Wednesday, March 11, Murdock office
• Wednesday, March 18, Punta Gorda office
Are You Prepared for Disability or Incapacitation?
• Thursday, March 5, North Port office
• Thursday, March 12, Murdock office
• Thursday, March 19, Punta Gorda office
Night hike
The Peace River Audubon Society will hold a night hike on March 3. Participants should meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hathaway Park, 35461 Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Walking will be minimal, but participants should bring insect repellent and dress appropriately. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Ron Mills at 941-575-6968 or rtmillsfl@embarqmail.com or go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Composers Luncheon
The Punta Gorda Symphony Friend is holding its fifth monthly Composers Luncheon of this concert season from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 5 at the Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., and is open to the public. Guests are welcome. Again this month Rachel Cox (viola) and Judy Kaff (piano) discuss the lives, and perform brief selections of the composers who will be featured in the Punta Gorda Symphony's March 8 concert. The luncheon menu will be Caesar salad, meatballs and garlic bread for $15, which includes a complimentary glass of wine. Pre-register by calling the Symphony Office at 941-205-5996 by noon March 3.
Photo exhibit at UUFCC
"Bejeweled" is a collaboration between fine art photographer Myrna Charry and jewelry designer Ginger Abraham. Myrna shoots with a 35mm and medium format film camera and processes, prints and frames all her own work. In the surreal school of art, Charry's work is not conventionally pretty; rather she wants to create fresh forms and curious arrangements. The work in this exhibit is from Charry's "Portrait" series; her images use light to highlight as well as hide shapes and form, employing "chiaroscuro" techniques of earlier artists. Ginger Abraham has been creating jewelry as a hobby for almost 25 years. The collaboration in this exhibit was a new and unique opportunity. The photographs provided ideas for the use of shapes and colors in addition to whatever feeling the photographs invoked. Besides beads from her extensive collection, adhesive rhinestones were also incorporated into many of the pieces. Also featured will be a collection of Abraham’s jewelry as well as the fused glass jewelry and creative designs of artist Kay Azar. The public is invited to a reception to meet the artists from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. March 6 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-627-4303.
Free balance assessment
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Center for Balance Disorders is offering a free personalized balance assessment at 4:30 p.m. March 10, at 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Limited time slots are available. Call 941-766-4903 to register.
Retired educators
The next Charlotte County Retired Educators Association meeting will be at 11 a.m. March 11 at Perkins restaurant in Port Charlotte.
Audubon banquet
The Peace River Audubon Society will hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. March 17 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. This year’s speaker is Brad Cornell, Policy Director for Audubon of the Western Everglades and Florida Audubon with a talk titled: "Protection of the Florida Panther." Reservations cost $38 per person and should be made by March 9 and $40 after that date. For more info: www.peaceriveraudubon.org or email banquet1@peaceriveraudubon.org or call 717-880-3341.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Annual Peace River National Art Festival
The Annual Peace River National Art Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21-22 in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The festival, hosted by the Visual Arts Center, is Charlotte County’s leading outdoor fine art event featuring 60-plus artists and their work in art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture, abstracts and watercolor. There also will be a selection of tasty foods, wine and beer. Artists Lori Potts and Kathy Wood have been selected as this year’s Featured Artists. Their work will be featured at the festival and ahead of time at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda.
DeSoto Pioneer Day
The DeSoto County Historical Society's 16th Annual Pioneer Day and BBQ showcases the history and heritage of Southwest Florida from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21 at Veterans Memorial Park, on State Road 70 just west of Arcadia. This year’s festival will commemorate the centennial anniversary of Arcadia General Hospital—now DeSoto Memorial Hospital. Fun for the whole family includes special and traditional Florida foods plus bodacious barbecue, demonstrations of old-fashioned skills and crafts, legendary characters, musical entertainment, live animals, Florida Cracker cow camp, whip crackers, Civil War weapons demonstrations, vintage automobiles and antique engines, Florida authors and artists, free "discover history" hands-on activities with old-fashioned games, fossil dig, etc. For information: 863-266-5774 or http://www.historicdesoto.org/pioneerday-1.html.
Stress management
Bayfront Health is offering a free stress management class at 1:15 p.m. March 24 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Punta Gorda calendar change
Due to the overwhelming number of non-permitted event requests to be added to the Punta Gorda city calendar, the city has changed its policy on submitting calendar requests. If you would like to add an event to the city calendar, complete this form online: www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/register-for/community-events. There is currently no option to upload a file or picture. If an Event Permit Application has been submitted, then the event will automatically be added to the city calendar. Questions can be directed to the city's Communications Manager Melissa Reichert at MReichert@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
