Centennial planning meeting
A Charlotte County Centennial planning meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Jan. 30 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., in Port Charlotte. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will include an update on plans to commemorate the April 23, 2021 Centennial anniversary of the creation of the county. Community organizations are invited to share what they are working on and coordinate activities.
The Centennial website, www.CharlotteCounty100.com, provides historical information about the county and features a central calendar of events submitted by community groups. People can also sign up to receive emails about the Centennial. A Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100, allows people to share information, events, photos and videos.
For information about the Centennial planning meeting, contact Brian Gleason at brian.gleason@charlottecountyfl.gov or 941-743-1462.
2020 Senior Games
Charlotte County "Fit for Life" Senior Games will be held March 1-March 22 at various Charlotte County facilities. Games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Entry fees are $10 per event and are payable in advance by check, cash, Visa/MasterCard at any Charlotte County Recreation facility with completed form. Senior Games are open to amateur athletes who are 50 years of age and older as of Dec. 31, 2020, regardless of residency. To receive a Fit for Life Senior Games shirt, register by Feb. 7. Entries received after this date may not receive a T-shirt. Final Entry Registration: two weeks prior to individual event. For more information, call 941-681-3742 or go to www.charlottecountyfl.com.
Intermittent lane closures on Jones Loop Road
Some lane closures will occur on Jones Loop Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 interchange from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Jan. 31. The paving contractor will be milling and resurfacing the road. Traffic signs and flaggers will be on site as needed to direct traffic. Travelers may experience a detour, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and, or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour
Tickets are now on sale for the ninth annual Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour showcasing six homes plus a surprise garden in Punta Gorda Isles. The Feb. 1 tour is sponsored by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association group Beyond Ourselves which, in just over decade, has donated more than $400,000 from the Home Tour to local charities that benefit children. Buy tickets online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com for $30. On Feb. 1, the day of the event, tickets will be available for $35 in the Civic Association lobby located at 2001 Shreve St.
Free life-saving skills
Charlotte County Fire & EMS has partnered with Bayfront Health to help provide valuable lifesaving information in a fun, hands-on way. On Feb. 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Charlotte County Fire & EMS paramedics will be teaching hands-only CPR and stop the bleed tourniquet training at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
The training is being offered during Bayfront Health’s 2020 Health, Safety and Women’s Expo at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, and will also include demonstrations from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the following health and safety preparedness events and demonstrations:
• 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Active Shooter Preparedness Seminar – Presented by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Training Officer Mark Bala. Learn the products, tools, and resources to help you prepare for and respond to an active shooter incident.
• 12:30-1:45 p.m.: Hands-Only CPR and Stop the Bleed Training Course – In this two-part course, find out when and how to perform hands-only CPR, and become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Both fast, easy to remember and can help you save a life.
• Public Safety Demonstrations – Hands-on action stations for stop the bleed tourniquet training, hands-only CPR, and fire extinguisher training will be open and offered all day.
Admission is free and doors open at 9 a.m. For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-833-5610 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
German ancestry seminar
The Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will hold a half-day Seminar, “Everyday Life in Old Germany and How It Affects Your Research,” Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. The seminar is being held at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be two sessions. “Everyday Life in Old Germany” will describe our ancestor’s life in Germany before they came to the United States. “Problem Solving in German Research” will suggest new approaches to German research. Reservations can be made on the society website, www.swflgg.org, using Paypal, or by downloading and mailing the reservation form. The seminar fee is $15 for non-members. For additional information, contact Joanne at 941-625-6443.
Fire and Fall Prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention program for older adults will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Audubon Society walkabout
Peace River Audubon Society will have a walkabout at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, which is at the intersection of Aqui Esta Drive and Bal Harbor Boulevard. Walk through the gardens and trails looking for woodland and songbirds and migratory warblers. After birding the Nature Park, attendees will go to the Ponce de Leon Park for waterbird sightings including ospreys, herons, egrets, terns and pelicans. In the past, groups have stayed to watch the sunset and take photos. All are welcome at this free guided walk. Binoculars are available. For more information, call Rob Mills 305-607-6548 or go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing from Feb. 10 through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Walk for the poor
The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St, Maximillian Kolbe, and San Antonio) provided assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture and financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County community. The 11th annual Walk for The Poor begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 15, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceeds along the Trabue Harbor Walk. Every penny raised remains here in Charlotte County. For more information call: 941-268-9678; to register or donate visit https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Punta Gorda Food Drive
The 10th Annual Punta Gorda Food Drive presented by The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl is Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Icehouse Pub Parking lot on Virginia St. Punta Gorda. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered in the grand prize drawing for round trip tickets to Dublin Ireland for two. There will be one raffle ticket per can, up to 24 cans per person. The drawing will be held that night, but you don't need to be present to win. The food drive benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank. For more information visit: www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.