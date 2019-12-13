DESOTO
Thomas William “Tom” Bailey
Thomas William “Tom” Bailey, born October 19, 1930 in Arcadia to Lillian and Elmer E. Bailey, died December 6, 2019.
He served in Battery D of the National Guard along with most of the young men in DeSoto County. While attending the University of Florida, the Guard was called to active duty. After serving as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Tom completed his education at the University of Florida.
Tom was always grateful to Louis Morgan, a prominent Arcadia business man, who promised that he would see Tom through college, although he did not need the help as he was aided by the G.I. Bill.
Tom relished his childhood in Arcadia and remained lifelong friends with many in that area.
Tom’s career in marketing and real estate with Shell Oil spanned 36 years and moved him and his family to many interesting cities throughout the United States. The last 20 years of his career were spent in the great city of New Orleans where he met and married Cheryl Frey Watkins, his wife of 29 years.
Tom was very proud of the fact that he was able to see all three of his children through college and of the paths chosen by them in their lives. He was always an extremely proud and loving father.
Tom and Cheryl retired and moved to Punta Gorda where Tom spent more than a decade volunteering with the city on the Code Enforcement, Canal Maintenance and Beautification Boards. He attended most city council meetings for more than 20 years. He was very active in local and state politics and loved a good political debate.
Tom was a member of Charlotte County Republican Club, Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, Punta Gorda Elks Club and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he served many years as a Minister of Hospitality. His smiling face as he opened the door and greeted parishioners will be greatly missed. In past years, Tom enjoyed boating Charlotte Harbor as a member of Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club and Punta Gorda Boat Club.
Tom is survived by his wife Cheryl, his children Patricia Dempsey, Thomas “Bill” Bailey and wife Amy, and Karen Biever and husband Todd, step-son Richard Watkins, and 11 Grandchildren.
Tom is predeceased by his parents and his siblings: Elmer “Bogue” Bailey, Joanna Bailey, Kay Yarbrough, and Lou Bailey Quave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom’s name are suggested to Society of St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference, 25200 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 from 4-6 p.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 West Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda. Burial will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Oak Ridge Street, Arcadia, FL 34266.
To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
CHARLOTTE
Donna M. Martini
Donna M. Martini, 72, of Port Charlotte passed away Dec. 5, 2019. Donna was born Dec. 22, 1946 in Syracuse, N.Y. and moved to Port Charlotte in 2013 from East Syracuse, N.Y. She retired in 1996. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids. Donna enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping on the St. Lawrence River. She was of the Catholic Faith.
Survivors include her husband Ralph E. Martini, Sr.; daughter, Patricia Corrado (Tim Glod); son, Ralph E. Martini, Jr. (Jessie); sisters, Diane Tierney (Mike), Linda Roberts (Larry), Glenda Padgett (Marty), Elaine Collings (Buddy); brothers, Ricky Nugent, Daniel Nugent (Missy), Jimmy Nugent, Ronny Nugent, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her parents Paul C. and Vera Lee Nugent and her brother Paul Nugent
Memorial services will be held Dec. 14, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
Raymond “Ray” Carl Miller, Jr.
Raymond “Ray” Carl Miller, Jr., 55, of Port Charlotte died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at home.
Ray, Jr. was born Sept. 14, 1964 in Germany to Raymond C. and Irene A. Miller. He was a self employed computer technician. Ray, Jr. moved to Port Charlotte in 1985 with his parents from Roselle, IL. He was an avid gamer with connections all over the country and a guitar enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Miller and daughter, Brooke Miller of Port Charlotte; father, Raymond C. Miller, Sr. of Port Charlotte; two brothers, Keith Miller of Brandon, FL. and Brian Miller of Riverview, FL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene A. Miller.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Graveside services will be held Monday 11 a.m., Dec. 16, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.