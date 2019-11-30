ENGLEWOOD
Luella Lewis
Luella Lewis, 89, of Englewood died Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. Born in Dorchester, Mass., on May 3, 1930, she was the daughter of Percy and Rose Minard.
Luella’s life-long achievements highlighted her passion for social justice and community service. She worked for Head Start as Outreach Director for Rockingham County N.H. and later as Community Organizer starting up a community clinic and finished her professional career as case manager for Manchester, N.H. ARC. Luella earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Community Development from New Hampshire College in 1981 and a Master’s Degree in Human Services from New Hampshire College in 1983.
In 1991, Luella married James Lewis and became a permanent resident of Englewood. Her organizing and volunteering continued in Englewood where she was active on the Oak Grove MHP board of directors, nutrition program at the Senior Friendship Center in Venice and became a companion and caregiver for several clients. Luella also volunteered with the Venice Widowed Persons Organization.
She is survived by six children: Gail Tibbetts of Brentwood, N.H.; James Stevens of Kingston, N.H.; Brian Stevens of Exeter, N.H.; Jeffrey Stevens of Knox, Maine; Mary Berry of Jacksonville, FLA; and Christopher Stevens of Kittery, Maine; 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Luella also leaves her beloved friend and caregiver, Robin Peters. She was predeceased in death by her sister, Olive Minard, her husband James Lewis and her son Mark Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center www.splcenter.org and The Fresh Air Fund www.freshair.org
CHARLOTTE
Geraldine Tucker Boyd
Geraldine Tucker Boyd, 79, of Punta Gorda (a resident of Deep Creek since 1994). passed away Nov. 23, 2019. Geraldine (Jerri) Tucker Boyd was born Feb. 25, 1940 to J.C. and Dorean Tucker in Port Arthur, Texas and married Jonathan E. Boyd on Aug. 19, 1960. Longtime member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church and a member of the Sunshine Ministry and Meth-O-Mates. Jerri enjoyed Genealogy, Scrapbooking, traveling, reading and flower gardening. She was generous and loving to all she knew. She lived joyfully.
Survivors include her son Jon E. Boyd (Debra Claxton) of Houston, Texas; daughter Joan E. Baughman of Punta Gorda; granddaughters, Amy N. Kecken (Timothy A Kecken) of San Jose, Calif., and Alicia M. Baughman (Manny Baptiste) of North Port; sister-in-law Evelyn (Kit) M. Peterson of Kingston, N.Y.; nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by husband Jonathan E. Boyd; her father and mother, J.C. Tucker and Dorean (Vickery) Tucker and brother-in-law Dr. Richard E Peterson.
Memorial services were held Friday Nov. 29, 2019 at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952.
Donations maybe made to the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church or American Stroke Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.