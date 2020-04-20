CHARLOTTE
Paolo Caradonna
*PHOTO*
Paolo Caradonna, 83, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at home in Port Charlotte.
Paolo was born to the late Rosario and Antonia Caradonna in Italy on May 11, 1936. He was a wonderful man who loved life to the fullest. He loved raising animals, gardening and handling bees as his hobby. He was extremely helpful with anyone who needed his help. He was as tough as a bull and never stopped working. He will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.
Survivors include his son, Rosario Caradonna of Mastic, N.Y.; his daughter, Antonietta Caradonna of Italy; his 2 brothers, Pietro and Vito Caradonna both of Port Charlotte; his nephews, Roy Caradonna of Port Charlotte, Rosario Caradonna of Staten Island, N.Y. and Maurice Caradonna of Long Island, N.Y.; 2 nieces, Antoinette Levy of Queens, N.Y. and Antonietta Failla of Long Island, N.Y. and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosa Caradonna.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Kevin Michael Sause
*PHOTO*
Kevin Michael Sause, 69, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Nov. 15, 1950.
He grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after moving from Milwaukee as a toddler with his adoptive family, Julian Flannery Sause, Virginia (Kennedy) Sause and sister Isabel Jane. He worked for many years for the Miami News and Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel, simultaneously working at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church maintaining the church and school grounds. It was there that he met his beloved wife of 44 years, Joan Conrey Sause. He and Joan moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in February of 1979 with their then 1-year old daughter, Jennifer. They would go on to raise 4 amazing children together. Jennifer Sause, Maren (Shawn) Muchacho, Christopher (Jaime) Sause and Dale Sause. Our Lord would also bless them with 5 incredible grandchildren, who their Papa absolutely adored. William,
Ethan, Mason, Gavin and Logan.
Kevin was also Blessed with the respect of those he was associated with in his Ceramic Tile, Inc installation business for over 40 years. He had a heartwarming and generous persona and made numerous friends throughout the years. He gave 100 percent of his heart and soul to his family, friends and business associates.
Kevin is predeceased by his father, Julian and mother Virginia. He will be missed beyond all words.
National Cremation Society has provided preparations.
A Celebration of Kevin’s life will be planned at a later time.
Please make donations to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or to the Charitable organization of your choosing in Kevin’s memory.
ENGLEWOOD
John Robert Meagher
John Robert Meagher, 56, of Englewood, Fla., died at home Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
