NORTH PORT
Mary E. Briggs
Mary E. Briggs, age 85, of North Port, Fla., passed away on April 19, 2020. Mary was born on June 9, 1934 to Joseph and Pauline Dietsche O’Brien. She spent most of her life in Verona, N.Y.
She worked as a teacher’s aid in the BOCES program in New York before moving to Florida in 1992.
She was a co-founding member and past president of the North Port Republican Club. She volunteered at the North Port Library, City Hall, and the Chamber of Commerce, earning the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2003. She also worked the polls for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband Don in 2015 and her son Michael in 2010. She is survived by her children Tim (Mary) of Estero, Fla., Pam (Jon) Curro of Fayetteville, Pa., Joe (Dawn) of North Port, Fla. and Chuck (Veronica) of Wellington, Fla.; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held privately.
CHARLOTTE
Jeffrey B. Kimball
*PHOTO*
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Jeffrey B. Kimball of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 59.
He leaves behind his wife, Lori Kimball, his children Noah Kimball, Jason Evans, Tiffani Evans, his sister Karen Kimball-Weirich and his niece Shelly Kimball.
Jeff was born in Athens, Ohio to his father James Kimball and mother Betty Kimball, who preceded him along with his sister Wendy.
Jeff worked in many different areas including lobster fishing in Maine but settled in with his job of 20 years at Busy Bee Cabinets, where he found his extended family. He had an exceptional work ethic and was an avid woodworker in his spare time.
Jeff loved his family with all his heart and just celebrated his 20-year anniversary with his wife in March. When diagnosed with Small-cell lung cancer, Jeff remained dedicated to his job and optimistic that he would beat this cancer, even throughout his final weeks.
Jeff never liked attention, so he did not want a traditional ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of him at a later date due to the ongoing pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.