Rudolph (Ted) E. Nerlinger
We regret the passing of Ted Nerlinger on March 18, 2020 in his home.
Ted was a long-time employee of the Charlotte County Sheriff Office and also Florida Fish and Wildlife Dept.
We all will miss him.
Funeral arrangements by Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home of Punta Gorda, Fla. to be announced.
William (Bill) Slater
William (Bill) Slater, 69, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Bethany, Conn., died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Bill was born on April 15, 1950 in New Haven, Conn., son of Barbara J. Slater and the late Edward R. Slater.
Bill was a United States Air Force Vietnam veteran, serving from 1968 to 1974. He was a tractor trailer and car carrier driver for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling the United States and spent much of the last several years visiting national parks and attractions with his loving wife of 39 years, Deborah Judisch Slater, on their RV, “Dolly.” An enthusiast of Western films, Bill could be caught most weekends watching a John Wayne movie with his cockapoo, Jack, by his side.
He is survived by his daughters Jana Clark and Christine Antonacci. He was predeceased by his son Anthony Antonacci, Jr. He leaves his brother Edward Slater, sisters Eileen (Robert) Menker and Denise (Richard) Pellico and sister-in-law Barbara Judisch. He is also survived by his grandchildren Marissa Clark and Anthony Clark, nephews Carl Judisch, Michael Scarpo, Tyler, Kevin and Alex D’Errico, nieces Heather Gallinoto, Jill Scarpo, Shannon Elkins, Dayna Slater, Carol Ann Mercurio, Jennifer Higgins, and Krystal Menker and 6 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who feel moved to donate to LifeLong Adoptions to support LGBTQ adoptions. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Carol Ann Woodward
Born Dec. 7, 1945, Carol Ann Woodward died peacefully on April 4, 2020, surrounded by love and peace after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 74 years old.
Ann, as she was known, was born in Montreal, Canada to parents Fred and Mona Hallam. She had two older siblings, Ken and Grace. In July 1967, she married her high-school sweetheart, Gordon (Woody) Woodward, and they were blessed with 52 years of marriage.
In 1981, Ann and Woody moved to New Jersey where, as a stay-at-home-mom, she raised their two sons, Kevin and Steven. Retirement brought Ann and Woody to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 1998, where Ann fell in love with the town and area. She made many life-long friends through various hobbies including mahjong and bridge. For many years she boated with her husband extensively, over the east coast of the USA. Ann & Woody eventually retired from boating and bought an RV and traveled the United States & Canada. Their most recent summers were spent in Traverse City, Mich. where Ann quickly made a new group of close friends and fell in love with the area. Both Florida and Michigan held very special places in Ann’s heart.
A long-time member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, Ann will always be remembered there for her ability to “work the crowd” and visit every table and greet the members and guests. While short in stature, Ann had a huge heart. She loved to volunteer, especially alongside her beloved dog, Bailey. They spent years providing therapy at Tidewell Hospice and other local facilities.
In addition to her husband and two sons, Kevin & Steven,Ann is survived by her daughters-in-law, Stacey and Lea, her brother Ken Hallam, and 5 grandchildren, Griffin, Tucker, Camden, Connor, and Ryan.
There will be a celebration of her life at a date still-to-be-determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla.
ENGLEWOOD
Charles L. Pickett
Charles L. Pickett, 82, born in Danville, Ill., died peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Charlie, as he was known, found his way to New England where his eight children were raised. He worked at Cleveland Twist Drill in Mansfield, Mass., until their closing. He then moved to Englewood, Fla., where two of his daughters live. He worked at the Englewood Community Hospital until he retired.
He is survived by his twin sister LaVawn Hoffman of Ill., brother Robert of Ill., six children: Steven Pickett of Pa., Todd Pickett of R.I., Robert Pickett of Mass., Diane Pickett of Mass., Dori Mann of Fla., Donna Anderson of Fla., 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine, daughters Rebecca and Deborah, brothers Clarence, Wayne Scott, Harry Lewis, James, and Jackie, sisters Mary Jane, Shirley, Joanne and Patricia.
Due to current events, family and friends will be invited to attend a service that will be planned at the one year anniversary of his passing.
