The number of homes for sale in Sarasota and Charlotte counties was higher in August but prices remained strong and higher than in 2021.
For the third month in a row, the supply of inventory for single family homes in Charlotte County was over two months.
August inventory was at 2.4 months, up a tick from 2.3 months in July. In August 2021, inventory was at 1.2 months.
"We're definitely seeing more inventory out there, but prices are not dropping," said Sharon Neuhofer, president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc.
"As expected, and as it's been trending all year, the residential real estate market seems to have peaked -- and the curve is flattening out," Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee 2022 President Tony Veldkamp said. "We see very similar numbers between July and August in relation to number of closed sales, pending sales and active inventory, indicating a steady but leveling market."
The median price for single family homes in Sarasota County increased year-over-year by 21.8%, to $475,250 but is lower than the record-breaking price of $525,000 reported in July, said Veldkamp.
In the condo market, Sarasota County reported a median sale price of $375,000, which increased by 19% from last year.
He said Sarasota County's inventory level for August stood at two months or more for the second month in a row.
In Charlotte County, the median price for single family homes was $389,900, a year-over-year increase by 21.8%, while the average sale price in August was $449,854, a year-over-year increase of 18.4%.
The county's condos and townhomes had a median sale price in August of $310,000 -- a 30.1% increase from last year while the average sale price of $325,695 reflects an $18.8% year-over-year increase.
Neuhofer said it is still a seller's market, but it's "not the same flavor of nine months ago."
She said sellers are being "reasonable" and buyers are still buying.
"We're not seeing price drops but stabilization," Neuhofer said.
Unlike the trend that continued for more than a year, for the first time the median percentage of the listing price received fell below 100% to 98.5% for single family homes in Charlotte County.
The situation was the same for condos and townhomes whose median percentage of the listing price received fell below 100% for the second month in a row, to 96.7% in August and 98.9% in July.
