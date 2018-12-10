Charlotte County commissioners rejected trash and recycling collection bids that would have cost households an extra $115 a year.
The board voted unanimously last week to reject two bids that came in for a 2020 contract. The bid affects all households in unincorporated Charlotte County — outside of the city of Punta Gorda — and commercial operations as well.
The low bid was from current contractor Pompano Beach-based Waste Management Inc. of Florida, and the other from Waste Pro of Florida Inc., based in Longwood and Fort Myers.
Even the low bid was a sizeable increase over the current annual cost for weekly trash and recycling collection.
“I think it would be good if we kick this back to administration and have them bring back other options for the board,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo said.
Commissioner Bill Truex said there may be options that can be removed to bring the price down.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what can be modified to hopefully get us to a better place,” he said.
“I was sort of disappointed in the responses that we got,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. “I’d like to see if we can have more of a creative approach.”
