After two years of hard work and campaigning, the Charlotte County Yes! For Success amendment came to fruition.
Yes! For Success, also referred to as the millage referendum, proposed homeowners pay an additional $1 for every $1,000 of property value. The plan will bring an additional $17 million to the district.
The tally had 56 percent of voters favoring the referendum.
School Board Vice Chairman Lee Swift said he feels better about retirement, knowing the referendum has passed. Cara Reynolds won the election for his seat.
The district intends to tap a citizen oversight committee to monitor the spending of the referendum revenue, and report to taxpayers.
When meeting with the public, the School Board told the public that dollars raised from the referendum would help provide competitive pay for staff. This, they said, would help attract and retain quality teachers.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio said the School Board has a lot of work ahead to get ready to implement all of the initiatives the additional dollars will bring to the district.
“This has been a long journey, but it ended successfully with the community showing Charlotte County Public Schools that they support us,” Dionisio wrote in a statement.
