Charlotte High School Wrestling team won the Captain Archer Varsity Memorial Class on Saturday.

The team finished in first place. Here were the top individual performers:

106-pound class: Patrick Nolan (11-0), second place, 19.0 team points.

113-pound class: Andrew Austin (10-0), second place, 24.0 team points.

126-pound class: Isaac Church (3-0), second place, 24.0 team points.

132-pound class: Donovan Cataldi (10-0), second place, 24.0 team points.

152-pound class: Lucas Willis (11-0), second place, 24.0 team points.

170-pound class: Cody Rice (11-0), second place, 22.0 team points.

220-pound class: Biaggio Frattarelli (9-1), second place, 18.0 team points.

Venice finishes in sixth place

The following were Venice's top performers Saturday:

120-pound class: Bryce Taranto (2-1) , second place, 20.0 team points.

138-pound class: Koen Hoffman (3-1, third place, 16.0 team points.

145-pound class: Gage Tipman (3-1), third place, 18.0 team points.

