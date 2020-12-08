Another step in the long process of getting Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies body cameras has been completed — the funding is secured.
Charlotte County Commissioners unanimously approved the sheriff’s request for adjustment of $1.4 million to the 2021 budget to purchase body cams.
“It may not be the cheapest system, but it might be the right system,” said Commissioner Chris Constance at the meeting on Tuesday.
Now seven months into the process of getting body cams, more steps have been checked off, but there is still a long way to go until CCSO deputies are strapped with cameras.
A team of deputies reviewed five different body cam providers, and narrowed down the search to two vendors in September.
The select team including 20 road deputies and six corrections deputies are in the midst of testing each type of body cam while on duty for 60 days, back to back. The first trial began in September and the second one should conclude this month. From there, deputies will decide which vendor they prefer.
But even after the trials are complete and the vendor is chosen, hundreds of deputies still need to be trained on how to properly use body cams.
“I think that the sheriff’s department has been very responsive in getting on this wagon and really doing research and they’re doing it from a really good perspective,” said Commissioner Bill Truex. “When they make this decision, I think it will be right for this department and our community.”
A sheriff’s spokesperson did not provide a timeline on Tuesday of when body cams will be ready for use.
Sheriff Bill Prummell changed his tune on body cams in June after meetings with the black community in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
He had previously voiced opposition, due in part to the expense. In 2017 he said, “If you need a camera to trust your officers, they shouldn’t be there.”
The Punta Gorda Police Department completed the process of procuring body cams in early August and the North Port Police Department had its officers equipped with body cams in 2019.
“Body cams are the most important tools our sheriff’s office has for the protection of all officers and citizens; one of the most important tools,” said Charlotte County resident David Kesselring at public comment on Tuesday. “Unfortunately the commission must give this extra money to the sheriff even though it should come out of his already extravagant budget.”
