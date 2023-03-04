10 invasive species Floridians should keep an eye on

While millions of tourists and new residents come to Florida each year for its sunny skies and glorious sunsets, some visitors aren’t so welcome.
Florida has more than 500 non-native species, causing an estimated $100 million a year in damage across 1.7 million acres throughout the state, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“Because Florida’s climate is so hospitable, invasive species cause more of a crisis here than anywhere else in the continental United States,” states the Nature Conservancy at nature.org. “The fact that Florida is the world leader in the reptile trade, and serves as point of entry for almost three-fourths of all plants imported into the U.S., compounds the problem.”
Wildlife experts say residents can help by familiarizing themselves with invasive species and report them to 1-888-483-4681 or use the app Ivegot1.
The Top 10 of the worst of Florida’s invaders include:
1 Muscovy ducks
Dr. Robin Jenkins, veterinarian for the Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda, said one of the most invasive birds in our area are Muscovy ducks. By state law, if an injured Muscovy duck is brought to the center, it would be euthanized, she said.
“They compete with the native ducks and are insidious — they breed with our ducks, creating hybrids, and pretty soon we won’t have native ducks.”
2 Cuban brown anole
Jenkins said another species that has come to the attention of the wildlife center is the Cuban brown anole. However, while it was thought the native green anole population was being reduced, it turns out they just “went higher into the trees.”
According to the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the green anole is the only native anole in the state. With the arrival of the Cuban brown anole, the green anoles adapted to the invasive anole and made their habitat vertically. However, the Cuban brown anole is a predator — it eats the green anole’s young.
3 Feral hogs
Not native to Florida, they are thought to have been first introduced to Florida by Spanish explorers as a food source. Later, Eurasian wild boar were released in the U.S. in the early 1900s to provide a huntable big game species. Since then the different species of wild hogs have been interbreeding. The hogs have negative impacts on native species such as snakes and ground nesting birds, and cause millions of dollars in damages to residential property and agriculture. They also carry pathogens and parasites, for which native species have no defense. They are dangerous and will attack if threatened; adults can weigh up to 150 pounds.
4 Argentine black and white tegus
There have been nearly 250 sightings reports in Charlotte County alone. The tegus, native to South America, are a high priority nonnative species for FWC control, destroying gopher tortoise eggs and burrowing in their dens. But popular as pets, tegus in Florida have been stolen out of traps then sold illegally.
5 Iguanas
In Central and South America, many people eat the green iguana. There, the reptile may be considered an endangered species. But in the U.S., the iguanas are a nuisance, destroying our ecosystem’s plant life and bird eggs.
6 Cuban tree frogs
Although cute to look out, they are nonnative and eat five types of Florida’s native tree frogs. The FWC recommends you wear gloves because their skin contains an irritant. Euthanize them by rubbing a product with 20% benzocaine (Orajel, Anbesol) on their backs or bellies, then put them in a plastic bag and freeze them. The next day dispose of the dead frog. Any tree frog larger than 2.5 inches is likely a Cuban tree frog.
7 Cane toads
This nonnative toad which grows quite large like Cuban tree frogs, releases a toxin when touched or threatened that can kill small pets.
8 Nile monitor
A semi-aquatic lizard from South America and the Caribbean, the Nile monitor which has a population in Cape Coral, has now been reported in the region, including Charlotte County and North Port. It is olive green to black and has cream-colored or yellow stripes on the jaw and head. They can live up to 20 years in captivity, and the largest lizard species in Africa can weigh more than 17 pounds and average 5 feet in length. They feed on shellfish, bugs, fish, frogs, toads, lizards, turtles, snakes, and other reptiles, birds and their eggs plus small mammals.
9 Caecilian
FWC biologists recently discovered what looks like a large, gray, wrinkly snake. The worm-like animal, found in a canal, was DNA-tested and found to be the Rio Cauca caecilian, native to Venezuela and Colombia. Caeciolians are scavengers and they eat small animals.
10 Lionfish
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration biologists agree the fish posing the biggest threat to our ecosystem is the lionfish, native to South Pacific and Indian oceans. Many escaped from aquariums during Hurricane Andrew, and those who owned them as pets released them into our local waters, where they have no predators.
Their diet consists of prey that’s also consumed by snappers and groupers, which has hurt the commercial fishing industry. The spines of the fish give a venomous sting that can lead to paralysis. Immediate medical attention is advised if stung by a lionfish. Fishermen who catch them are encouraged to kill them.
And one more: Invasive plants
Ralph Mitchell, Charlotte County’s extension agent, reminds residents that some plants are strictly prohibited. They are the Brazilian pepper, Australian pine and air potatoes. For a complete list, go to FLEPPC.org.
Cheryl Millet, a Nature Conservancy biologist and manager of the Tiger Creek Preserve, said one of the biggest problems Florida has currently is with Natal grass. From the Natal region of South Africa, this grass has a “beautiful, rosy bloom that’s short with silvery gray foliage.”
However, it produces “lots of seeds” and is filling in spaces where our native grasses, such as cotton grass, should be. It also fills in gopher tortoise burrows. She said if you see this roadside weed, “get rid of it.”
The public can go to www.eddmaps.org to learn about different nonnative animal and plant species.
— Staff Report
