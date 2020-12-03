Over 100 Charlotte County children will shop with deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Florida Wildlife Commission.
A yearly tradition, children between second to fifth grade selected by their guidance counselors receive a $100 Walmart gift card to shop for their families and themselves.
“Shop with a Cop provides children with positive interaction and one-on-one time with law enforcement during the holidays,” CCSO said in a statement.
The Sheriff’s Office hopes to host 125 students this year at Walmart stores across Charlotte County. Santa Claus will also be present.
The program is partly funded by local Walmart stores and donations from the community. For more information or to donate, contact CCSO’s Chris Hall at 941-575-5227 or chall@ccsofl.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.