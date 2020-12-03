Charlotte Sheriff's Office Shop with a Cop 2019

Wesley May from East Elementary School shops with Corporal Vanessa Chapman at the Punta Gorda Walmart during the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office 2019 Shop with a Cop event. 

 SUN PHOTOs BY TOM O’NEILL

Over 100 Charlotte County children will shop with deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Florida Wildlife Commission.

A yearly tradition, children between second to fifth grade selected by their guidance counselors receive a $100 Walmart gift card to shop for their families and themselves.

“Shop with a Cop provides children with positive interaction and one-on-one time with law enforcement during the holidays,” CCSO said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes to host 125 students this year at Walmart stores across Charlotte County. Santa Claus will also be present.

The program is partly funded by local Walmart stores and donations from the community. For more information or to donate, contact CCSO’s Chris Hall at 941-575-5227 or chall@ccsofl.net.


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

