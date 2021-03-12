COVID-19 cases continued to drop for the seven-day period ended March 11 as more people get vaccinated.
As of Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,203,788 people have completed their series of shots. Of those, 2,151,164 completed their two-dose series, while 52,624 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination.
In Charlotte County, 48,270 total people have been vaccinated with 22,201 completing the series.
In Sarasota County, 120,909 have been vaccinated with 54,998 completing the series.
In DeSoto County, 5,361 have been vaccinated with 2,467 completing the series.
Health officials are being cautiously optimistic, as four U.K. variant cases have cropped up in Charlotte County, according to the county’s department of health.
Steve Huard, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Department of Health said as of Friday, no variants of COVID-19 have been found in Sarasota County.
A DeSoto County spokesperson was unavailable for comment.
Here is data provided by the Florida Department of Health on Friday:
In the seven-day period ended Thursday, March 11, Charlotte County reported 156 new cases, up slightly from last week’s 154. The county so far has had 10,788 resident cases, and 171 non-residents testing positive for the virus.
There have been 832 hospitalizations in Charlotte County as a result of COVID-19.
The latest testing in Charlotte County showed a 3.28% positivity rate.
Deaths in Charlotte County rose to 381 — an increase of 14 in the last seven days.
Sarasota County reported 465 new cases, versus 443 a week ago. The county so far has had 26,544 residents and 1,319 non-residents testing positive.
There have been 1,268 hospitalizations in Sarasota County as a result of Covid.
The latest testing showed Sarasota County having a positivity rate of 3.36%.
Two more residents lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sarasota County, bringing the death toll from the virus to 751.
DeSoto County’s department of health reported 70 new cases, down from 80 the previous week.
So far the county has had 3,901 resident cases and 19 cases among non-residents.
There have been 279 related hospitalizations in DeSoto County.
The latest testing showed DeSoto County having a positivity rate of 6.59%.
Two more residents in DeSoto County in the last week, bringing the death toll from the virus to 77.
Florida
Statewide, a total of 1,967,865 people have tested positive for COVID-19; of those, 1,931,613 were residents.
A total of 82,006 were hospitalized throughout Florida as a result of the virus, and there have been 32,145 resident deaths and 599 deaths among non-residents.
Cases statewide mostly have been down since Feb. 10, but there have been spikes along the way.
Hospitals
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration reported there were 134 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Lee counties.
There were 20 patients in Charlotte; 55 in Sarasota; three in DeSoto; and 56 patients in Lee County hospitals.
Schools
There were five new cases of the coronavirus reported in Charlotte County’s public schools as of Friday. They were at the following: Charlotte Harbor Center (1); Lemon Bay High School (1); and Myakka River Elementary School (3).
South Sarasota County public schools reported the following new cases: Lamarque Elementary (3 students, 1 staff); Heron Creek Middle School (1 student); Woodland Middle School (1 student); and North Port High School (2 students).
Recent data was not available from DeSoto County’s public schools.
