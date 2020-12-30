In a year like no other, when asked what their resolutions are for 2021, many interviewed at Fishermen's Village this week said they wanted the pandemic to end.
Others said they were going to get the Covid vaccine, while some expressed the desire to lose weight in the coming year.
And many said that they were making no resolutions this year.
Here is a sampling of what people were saying:
Janet Santos of Fort Myers said she is making no resolutions this year, "because I've never kept them in the past."
Lea and Matthew Hebert were visiting Punta Gorda from Michigan, looking for a home to buy. Matthew said his resolution "is to lose weight and move to Florida."
Mary Lavelle of Cape Coral gave an emphatic "no" to the question. Then she grew a bit philosophical and added, "2020 was a hard enough experience; I don't need the pressure of a resolution."
Dale and Liz Boyd were with their daughter Tiffany Kane. Tiffany said she wouldn't be making a resolution, because "you never end up keeping them." However, Dale did have a resolution: "My resolution is not getting Covid."
Michael, Rachel and Jack Sullivan, from Tennessee, were visiting Chuck and Margie Mohundro, of Port Charlotte. They unanimously said they would not be making any resolutions this year.
Arlene Lombardo, of Punta Gorda, said her resolution was "to lose ten pounds." Donna Bell, who was visiting Lombardo from Sewickley, PA, said she had to agree with her friend's resolution.
Laurie Reynolds was with her family at Fishermen's Village. While the family said they weren't making any resolutions, they did pose for a photo. "Aunt" Laurie was with her niece and nephew Nikki and Jesse Wolf and their daughters Hazel and Molly.
Denny and June Lucas, who were visiting from Ohio, grew serious when asked whether they would be making resolutions this year. "I'm just wish that I'll live another year," said June, while Denny said that his resolution was "to stay safe."
Arie Bogaard, who was visiting from Minnesota, gave a resounding "yes" when asked whether he was making any resolutions for 2021. His answer: "Live more free this year." Apparently he was referring to the pandemic and all the restrictions that came as a result of it.
Cari King and her husband Kevin were with their children Mackenzie and Mason. Cari said hers would be "to celebrate life and family."
Sheryl Kern of Punta Gorda, was visited by her son Scott and daughter-in-law Carla Kern from Georgia. Sheryl said, "I hope to lose weight and get the shot (Covid vaccine)."
Sylvia Lisiecki and her daughter Julia were visiting from Chicago. While Julia said that she wasn't making any resolutions, her mom said that she had one. "I'm learning how to dive," she said. When queried, Sylvia said that she would be taking dive lessons back home in Chicago. Hopefully, this will happen when it gets a bit warmer, or at least, the lessons will be held indoors.
Finally, at the vaccination drive-through in Port Charlotte on Wednesday, The Daily Sun asked volunteers and officials such as emergency management director Patrick Fuller, what they wished for the New Year. Fuller echoed the sentiments of many when he said "good health" and an end to COVID-19.
