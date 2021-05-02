Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

You're all set!

Thank you, you are now logged in.

OK

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
enterprise

30-year mystery solved: Days Inn horses 'found'

Each weighs 1,000 lbs

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Fiberglass horses at Tall Palms Ranch

Two, 12-foot, 1,000-pound fiberglass horses "guard" the entrance to a Charlotte County cattle ranch.

Over the past few decades, some have wondered what happened to the two 12-foot horses fronting the Days Inn.

Charlotte Harbor ranch owner Tim Verwiebe recently came across an old newspaper clipping asking the same question.

Verwiebe called the paper to tell how he came to acquire the fiberglass statues.  

Horse to the left of Tall Palms Ranch

One of two, 1,000-pound horses that used to be on the side of A.C. Frizzell's driveway. Frizzell came to Charlotte County in 1913 and owned 80,000 acres. After he died, his homesite eventually became a Days Inn. A developer several decades ago had the horses removed, and they wound up at a local ranch.

Driving out to his cattle ranch, which also has a tree farm on the property, it's hard to miss the beige-colored horses on their hind legs, fronting the gates to Verwiebe's ranch.

Verwiebe drove out the front gates on a golf cart to put the "mystery" to rest.

"Thirty years ago, a developer out of Denver wanted to develop the property that was once part of A.C. Frizzel's home," he said.

Frizzel, who came to the area in 1913, acquired some 80,000 acres by 1950. The land extended from Punta Gorda to Murdock.  When his wife died, he sold off most of his acreage, but retained 40 acres in the Murdock section, which included his home. Frizzel died in 1961.

"Days Inn is where A.C. Frizzel's house was," local historian Frank Desquin said. "He had the horses on either side of his driveway."


Desguin said he thought the Days Inn was built in the mid-1980s.

Verwiebe, a commercial landscaper, was hired by a developer from Denver to plant "mini trees" on the Days Inn property several decades ago. But the horses had to be removed so Verwiebe could do the necessary landscape design work.

Verwiebe said he told the developer he had acreage and could store the horses for him until he wanted them returned.

Using a crane, Verwiebe had his crew haul the 1,000-pound fiberglass horses to his property, where he planned to keep them temporarily. But that didn't come to pass.

Horse to the right of Tall Palms Ranch

Each 12-foot horse weights 1,000 pounds and had to be transported by crane, then trucked to Tim Verwiebe's property.

Shortly after Verwiebe took the horses for safekeeping, the Denver developer sold the hotel, and apparently the new owner didn't care to bring two, 12-foot high horses weighing 1,000 pounds each, to the site which had already undergone a landscaping renovation.

Verwiebe said he had a workshop on his property and since he appeared to be "stuck" with the horses, decided to make lemonade out of lemons, so to speak.

During the horses' removal, "the hoofs were broken off and some of the fiberglass was broken, so I refurbished them," Verwiebe said.

It didn't take long for him to realize they would look perfect in front of the gates leading to Verwiebe's ranch.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments