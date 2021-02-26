The Florida Department of Health now has reported a total of 1,898,223 cases of COVID-19; of those, 1,863,453 were residents. A total of 79,021 residents have been hospitalized, and there have been 30,624 resident deaths — up more than 600 from a week ago.
Locally, the latest positivity rate in DeSoto County leads the region at 10.05%. The county also leads in the number of cases per 100,000 population.
With a population of just 36,399, DeSoto County’s COVID-19 rate stood at 10,308 per 100,000 population. This compares with 5,922 per 100,000 in Charlotte County (population is 176,954); 6,224 per 100,000 in Sarasota County (population 412,144), and 7,730 in Lee County which has a population of 718,679.
In Charlotte County, 10,480 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 810 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 187 new cases in the last seven days ended Feb. 25.
There were 14 more resident deaths, bringing the death toll to 359.
In the latest testing, the positivity rate in Charlotte County was 2.40%.
In Sarasota County, there have been 25,650 residents test positive since the pandemic began and of those, 1,238 have been hospitalized. There were 483 new cases in the seven days ended Feb. 25.
There have been 730 deaths from COVID-19 in Sarasota County — 26 in the last week.
The county’s latest positivity testing rate was 3.39%.
DeSoto County saw 3,752 residents testing positive, and 273 have been hospitalized.
In the seven days ended Feb. 25, there were 116 more cases.
DeSoto County reported one more death in the last week, bringing the death toll to 73.
Lee County has had 55,556 cases among residents; 2,051 have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
In the last week, there were 1,135 new cases and eight more died from the virus, bring Lee County’s death toll to 872.
In latest results, 4.84% tested positive.
The Agency for Health Care Administration on Friday afternoon showed the following numbers hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19: Charlotte County, 37; Sarasota County, 62; DeSoto County, six; and Lee County, 56.
All counties had open beds and ICUs available.
The situation in the public schools in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties was looking brighter, as the schools were reporting fewer cases among students, with the exception of DeSoto High School were 26 students had the virus, and 87 were isolated and quarantined as a precautionary measure.
In Charlotte County just three cases were reported last week. There was one case at each of the following: Baker Center, Port Charlotte High School, and Punta Gorda District Support.
In South Sarasota County, new cases were reported at Atwater Elementary (1 school personnel); Glenallen Elementary (1 personnel); and North Port High School (1 student and 1 school personnel).
In DeSoto County, the following cases were reported: Memorial Elementary (1 student, 2 staff members); Nocatee Elementary (1 student); West Elementary (3 students, 2 staff members); DeSoto Middle School (2 students); and DeSoto High School (26 students, 2 staff).
At all the public schools in our area, students having had contact with those testing positive are isolated and put into self-quarantine.
Local health officials are saying cases are expected to ebb as more people get vaccinated.
