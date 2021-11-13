Sometimes wishes really do come true, and they did on Saturday for 7-year-old Adrian Black, who has been battling leukemia.
When he was diagnosed a few years ago and began treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), the Port Charlotte boy tired easily, said his grandmother Donna Irons.
She and her husband, Alan Irons, who are currently raising Adrian and his brother Jayden, 8, like to take their grandchildren camping in their RV, and hike. Adrian sometimes has trouble keeping up with them because of the fatigue his illness has caused.
Donna said that when Adrian rides his bicycle in the neighborhood with his grandfather, sometimes he gets too tired to peddle back,
“I have to go pick him up in my car,” she said.
It was thought a golf cart could be used on those occasions when Adrian tired and would have difficulty making it back to the family’s camper.
“Adrian said he wanted a green golf cart,” Donna said.
The family turned to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, whose Southern Florida chapter made his wish be known.
Enter 9-year-old Kinsley Peacock, a cancer survivor who previously granted three children’s wishes through her nonprofit foundation, Kinsley’s Cookie Cart (kisleyscookiecart.org).
On Saturday, Doyle Street, where Adrian lives, was abuzz with activity as the person who made Adrian’s wish a reality (Kinsley) arrived with her parents Kim and Adam, and her 5-year-old brother, Reid.
Two of the Irons’ other grandchildren — granddaughters Aundrea Chanza, 10, and Aaliyah Chanza, 6 — joined their cousins and waited for the arrival of Adrian’s customized metallic green golf cart with a lift. It would be delivered by Good Guys Golf Carts of Lutz.
As a light rain began to fall, Kim Peacock said that to date, Kinsley has raised some $250,000 through the sale of her sugar cookies.
The idea came to her, said her mother, when she was battling retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer, of which she has been cured.
Kinsley underwent “six rounds of chemo,” said her mom Kim. But as result, she lost one of her eyes, and now wears a prosthetic.
It was hard to decipher which blue eye it was, as both look the same.
While recuperating, Kinsley began to bake with her mother, and she asked her father to build a cookie cart for her “so we can help other kids,” said Kim.
Kinsley, a bit modest and shy, admitted her foundation, a nonprofit formed by her parents, has made her a media sensation.
“We’ve baked thousands and thousands of cookies — Reid helps us bake, too,” Kim said.
In addition to helping children’s wishes come true — so far Kinsley has raised money for a golden doodle puppy, two RVs for children, and now Adrian’s golf cart — proceeds go toward funding National Pediatric Cancer Foundation hospital trials through the University of Florida.
As word of mouth and their success grew, now the Peacocks have entered into a joint venture with the Providence Cookie Company and orders are taken online.
While waiting for the golf cart to arrive, Kinsley and Adrian got to meet each other. He already knew what she had done.
Kinsley, who lives on a Florida farm, said she has two horses, two donkeys, and two cows named — not surprisingly — Sugar and Cookie.
The rain came down harder, but in the distance a trailer hauling a brand new, green golf cart rolled down the street.
Driver James Dillon, from Good Guys Golf Carts, alighted and drove the golf cart in the Irons’ driveway. Adrian immediately hopped aboard.
Aida Proenza, from Make-A-Wish, presented Adrian with a bunch of balloons, a sign, and other gifts, while Kinsley presented him with a box of her famous sugar cookies.
Soon, Adrian’s brother, cousins, Kinsley and others took turns posing with the boy, who will now be able to keep up with his grandparents, brother and cousins on their future outings.
Donna Irons looked on, beaming. She had just gotten a kidney transplant after being on dialysis for four years, she said.
“God gives you what you need,” she smiled as grandpa Alan drove Adrian up the street and back.
