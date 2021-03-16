UPDATE: At 2:12 p.m., the sheriff's office said that the 911 system is back in service.

The emergency 911 system is having intermittent audio issues in Charlotte County.

Anyone experiencing a problem can call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 941-639-0013.

The city of Punta Gorda's 911 system is working for those who call inside city limits.

CCSO said it hopes to have the issue resolved soon.

