UPDATE: At 2:12 p.m., the sheriff's office said that the 911 system is back in service.
The emergency 911 system is having intermittent audio issues in Charlotte County.
Anyone experiencing a problem can call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 941-639-0013.
The city of Punta Gorda's 911 system is working for those who call inside city limits.
CCSO said it hopes to have the issue resolved soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.