PUNTA GORDA — It’s difficult to count.
There are so many lectures, seminars and trips available through the Lifelong Learning Institute that pretty much anyone with any interest can be satisfied.
On March 26, for instance, there was a trip to Naples Botanical Gardens and Tin City.
Not up for travel?
Well, on Tuesday Dorothy Brooks presented “Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Their Work, Their Friendship and the 19th Amendment”
Two days later, Kate Borduas, a Florida master naturalist, will begin her three-part series “Nature Thursdays: Three Ways of Looking at Change.” The other dates are April 11, April 18 and April 25.
LLI sponsors a book club that meets monthly from January through April.
One of its signature offerings is “Behind the Notes,” a six-part series in which Rafael Ponti, conductor of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, provides information about the music and composers of the orchestra’s upcoming season.
A documentary program is planned to run from May through July. It will offer documentaries on subjects of interest along with coffee and doughnuts.
Good stuff.
“We have so much to offer,” said Bonnie Leroy, board vice president, who has long been associated with Lifelong Learning. “Ponti’s series has been very well received. He brought his guest artists with him. It was just outstanding.”
Lifelong Learning has been lining up interesting things to do, see and learn since 1996, and today it’s as robust as ever in its mission to offer continuing education and enrich the lives of the people it serves.
“It covers every spectrum of society,” said Don O’Neil, board president. “It covers pretty much whatever you can imagine, whether it’s continuing education on subjects like economics, insurance and health, or lifestyle topics such as eating healthy.
“You name it. If we can find the right people for the subject, we’ll present it.”
Lifelong Learning, a nonprofit, works a bit like a college. The board and volunteers arrange for classes, seminars and lectures over a seasonal cycle. The cost varies. The cost is always less for members of LLI. A new online course catalog and membership information can be found at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org.
“LLI’s learning sessions are led by retired — and some who are still active — professionals, many with advanced degrees and a passion for their topic,” Leroy said, noting the program is directed toward retirees but not exclusive to them. The instructors “share their knowledge and expertise on a vast array of subjects.”
Leroy, O’Neil, curriculum chairman Stand Stewart and volunteer chairwoman Mary Ann Walton recently gathered at Florida SouthWestern State College to talk about Lifelong Learning, it’s history and what’s in store for the future. Lifelong Learning’s offices are located at Florida SouthWestern in Punta Gorda, where its classes also take place.
Lifelong Learning is “kind of like a bucket list for retirees,” O’Neil said. “There isn’t anything we won’t go after and can’t do.”
Complete details and registration information are available on the LLI website: www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org, and from the LLI campus office at 941-637-3533. Copies of the printed catalog are also available upon request to the office.
