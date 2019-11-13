Chelsea Place Senior Care raised over $500 at its quarterly Trivia Night Oct. 29 to donate to The Center For Abuse & Rape & Emergencies (C.A.R.E). The sponsors: Lifecare Center of Punta Gorda, Teets Financial, Trillogy HH, Estate & Guardianship Services, Discount Med-Direct, and Chelsea Place, donated monies raised. C.A.R.E. representatives also presented Chelsea Place with a community partner award and coin for the support.

