PORT CHARLOTTE — If you are a resident of Charlotte County, pregnant or have a baby up to 1-year-old, you are invited to Healthy Start's 1st Educational Community Baby Shower.
The event will provide opportunities for you to learn about topics such as pre and pregnancy health; child safety; breastfeeding; positive parenting skills; childcare and more.
It will also provide an opportunity to learn about other resources that are available for your family in the community.
The event is free and there will be prize drawings which will give you the opportunity to win infant gift baskets including items donated by the community such as diapers, wipes, onesies, quilts, books, infant clothes, burp-cloths and more.
The free event is Nov. 9, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. It's organized through Charlotte County Healthy Start and registration is required at: www.eventbrite.com/e/charlotte-county-healthy-starts-1st-community-educational-baby-shower-tickets-69887239615
