PUNTA GORDA — It’s preposterous to think pigs could fly. But dancing? That’s a different story.
It’s the story of “Gwendolyn, the Graceful Pig,” which author David Ira Rottenberg read aloud Wednesday morning to over 1,400 Charlotte County elementary students. As he read, members of the Sarasota Ballet danced across the stage, acting out the scenes of the story, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
“Gwendolyn, the Graceful Pig” is about Gwendolyn, a pig, wanting to learn to dance. Her best friend, Oscar, dreams of joining the football team. They both meet Natasha Levertov, the greatest dance teacher in the world, who is determined to teach these pigs a little grace.
Students in pre-kindergarden through second grade saw the ballet, coming from Kingsway, Meadow Park, Neil Armstrong, Vineland, Peace River, East and Liberty elementary schools, as well as Charlotte Harbor Center, Babcock Neighborhood School and Genesis Christian School.
“This is one example of something we wouldn’t be able to do without the referendum funds,” said Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio. In total, the ballet cost $1,000 for two performances, according to Ellen Harvey, the curriculum specialist for the district’s fine arts.
Voters approved the property tax referendum in 2018.
For most kids, this was probably their first ballet. “We’re hoping because of this, it’s not their last,” Dionisio said.
“It was very approachable for a young child,” Harvey said. “The exposure we have because of the referendum has just been phenomenal for our kids ... We can all participate in the arts.”
Afterwards, education director for the Sarasota Ballet, Christopher Hird, answered the kid’s questions like “How long did they practice the show” and “How do they dance on their toes?”
The next big art event for the district, other than their art being displayed at the Charlotte County Fair later this week, is March 6, when the third graders will sing, dance and play their recorders with the Punta Gorda Symphony.
