Imagine a job where you report to work for a 24-hour shift. During that time, you will not know when or where you might be at any given moment, and you'll be called to respond to any number of situations.
Your "clothing" is heavy, and most, if not all, of your work is outdoors in the Florida heat.
Welcome to the life of a Charlotte County firefighter/paramedic and firefighter/EMT, also called firemedics and firefighter EMTs.
Today's first responders are multi-trained; some 80% of the calls in our area are for medical assistance, and they're trained to handle a multitude of emergencies.
Among the incidents our first responders face are vehicle accidents; birth emergencies when midwives need further assistance; drownings; heart attacks, strokes and falls; hazardous spills; swift water rescues; rescues from tight spaces; structure collapses; rescuing birds (pet parrots) from trees; and of course, fires.
Chris Mott, Battalion Chief of Marine Operations, invited The Daily Sun on a recent Thursday to ride along for a few hours during his 24-hour shift. He was on standby to jump in and assist where needed.
Within minutes, Mott was out of the gate, so to speak. Charlotte County Fire & EMS spokesman Todd Dunn caught up with the battalion chief, who responded to a potentially hazardous spill on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
An exterminator's truck overturned. The driver, who didn't appear to have suffered injuries, refused treatment.
However, multiple vehicles responded, including the hazmat crew because it was unknown whether chemicals the truck carried posed a threat to public health and/or the environment.
Mott explained that multiple vehicles will respond when it is not clear which type of rescue or medical aid is required; different vehicles and their crews provide different functions.
First responders from the hazmat team made sure no hazardous materials were seeping from the truck which was found to contain an herbicide. It was determined there was no cause for alarm.
First responders in full gear carry an extra 70 pounds. Mott explained firemedics and firefighter EMTs are relieved after 15 minutes to cool off, have their vital signs checked, and can get hydrated.
The gear has three layers — first is Kevlar, then a moisture barrier, and thirdly the thermal barrier, explained Julie Goodwin, who is a member of the hazmat squad.
She said she's been doing her job "for five wonderful years." Originally from Tennessee, she said she enjoys living in Charlotte County and doing what she described as her dream job.
There are 11 Advanced Life Saving (ALS) engines. Each "carries a paramedic on the crew and is capable of performing all of the EMS functions as an ambulance except it does not have the ability to transport a patient," explained Mott.
As battalion chief, Mott compared himself to a football coach, while the "lieutenant is the quarterback." It's all teamwork when these men and women work together, and each has their assigned role.
Mott has been doing his job for some 23 years, the last few as battalion chief. Above him in rank are the deputy chief, and then the main chief, Jason Fair. There is one other battalion chief, Mott added.
Veteran Jeff Opsatnick, Special Ops firefighter/EMT, has been on the hazmat team for 21 years and does a lot of the training. He had a similar job in the military.
The truck to which he's assigned, Black Sheep, is a squad vehicle that went operational in 2000 and is called into service for hazardous material situations.
Opsatnick, Goodwin and Black Sheep's team have been trained in six technical rescue disciplines and respond to special situations including structure collapse, confined spaces (someone caught in a drain or cave), swift water, rope rescue, hazardous spills and leaks, and vehicle and machinery rescue.
Opsatnick recalled one incident in which a 14-year-old got caught in a trench then was suctioned in and was stuck. Part of the response team also got stuck, but they were rescued. Unfortunately, the boy was not.
Part of Mott's job on the ride-along that day was to visit stations to check on their narcotics inventory. He also brought along 50 hoagies, as it was annual "WaWa Hoagie Day" when the food chain donates food to first responders.
At station 2 off Collingswood in Port Charlotte, first responders sat down to lunch and talked about why they chose their line of work.
Firefighter EMT Josh Hirschy said he grew up around the profession; his father became the battalion chief in Englewood.
Brett Johnson, a firefighter EMT, said that when he was younger, "My house burned down." He said that is what shaped him in his formative years and led him to where he is today.
Firemedic Joseph Harris, a field trainer, once played in his military band and has taught at local colleges.
A number of the first responders served in the military before becoming first responders.
Kyle Phillips, a firefighter EMT, said he started out becoming a school youth pastor before joining the Army.
Mott left to continue visiting stations and taking inventory of narcotics. He also replenished supplies as they were needed. The narcotics are triple-locked in a case and then locked in a vault with a digital locking device, explained Lt. Kate Czaja.
Back in his battalion chief's vehicle, Mott heard dispatch report a vehicle accident at San Casa and Placida Road in Englewood, and with siren blaring, he headed to the scene.
It was a fender bender, but the woman in the first car, whose rear bumper was hit, followed first responders to a engine where she had her vital signs checked.
Then it was on to station four, which keeps its 32-foot Metalcraft boat at Gasparilla Marina for water rescues. Its first responders are trained in diving and boat rescues.
Lt. Matt Averbeck recalled a drowning incident involving a teenager at Stump Pass who didn't survive.
A number of the first responders are parents themselves, and several said the most difficult calls were those that involved children.
At station 15 in the West Port area of Cornelius and Riverwood, floating Lt. Josh O'Sullivan, firemedic Ludgeor "Lu" Cameus and firefighter EMT Andrew Mitchell, said it was important not to take the job home with you.
Mitchell said they are trained not to internalize, but O'Sullivan, who has a 2-year-old, said sometimes that is hard to do.
Because of the amount of stress they're often subjected to, having a sense of humor is key to coping, several firemedics and EMTs shared, and on this particular Thursday whose dispatch activity was rather quiet, camaraderie and bantering took place until the next alarm sounded.
