For the past week, Lisa Hawk has been busy coordinating an enormous gift for a special teen in Port Charlotte.
Hawk is the Director of Dreams at Children’s Dream Fund in St. Petersburg. She met Austin Rodriguez, a 16-year-old student at Community Christian School in Port Charlotte, last August just after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Rodriguez underwent surgery and chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, then had to move with his father to Orlando to undergo six weeks of daily radiation.
“I watched how frightened he was as he faced every single day with bravery and a smile,” Hawk said. “His dream was to visit New York City with his family in March, but the (corona) virus put an end to that plan,” Hawk said.
After getting to know Rodriguez better, she learned he really wanted a Newfoundland puppy. On Thursday, Hawk helped make that dream a reality by meeting him at a park in Sarasota with the puppy, a cage and a bed, and plenty of toys and treats.
“We even purchased gift cards so he could go shopping as the puppy grows,” Hawk said.
Rodriguez is a huge Kobe Bryant fan and is naming the puppy after Kobe’s late daughter, Gigi, who died alongside him in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26.
“Although Newfoundlands can grow to well over 100 pounds, Austin is a basketball player and he’s tall enough to handle the puppy as she grows,” Hall said. “We already know the family members are very responsible pet owners and that’s something we take very seriously when placing a pet. We’ll be following up on how the dog is adjusting to the household.”
Hawk said once she is matched with a dream child, the relationship is ongoing and the bonds grow stronger as time goes by and new challenges occur.
“This is more than a job,” Hawk said. “Our dream families become a part of our families. We continue to visit them and give them tickets to events and we keep them under our radar. We are so excited — it worked out beautifully — it was meant to be.”
Austin and Gigi met for the first time on Thursday — just three days prior to his 17th birthday.
His mother, Natalie and three siblings traveled to the Sarasota park on Thursday morning for the celebration.
“Once we got there he was running toward the dog, he was so excited,” Natalie said. “They are going to pay for training for the dog and they gave us so much dog food and a $250 gift card.”
Natalie said Austin’s health has been much better. He is scheduled to have surgery to have his port (a device used to administer chemotherapy) removed soon.
As of Thursday afternoon, he was already out buying vitamins for the dog.
“I’m really happy with the new puppy,” Austin said. “She is really cute.”
The Children’s Dream Fund has been making dreams come true for children with life-threatening diseases since 1981.
“We are going into our 40th year and we have built more than 3,000 dreams for children,” Hawk said. “Just this year alone, we are working on helping 105 kids. We serve a pretty big region from Fort Myers to Gainesville.”
For more information, visit childrensdreamfund.org.
