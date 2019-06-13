C.J. Metcalfe loves the American flag. And that love instills in her a sense of guardianship.
So, when the veterans advocate runs across flags or flag-related symbols that are misused or inappropriately displayed, well, it gives her the urge to dig.
What she has dug up for Flag Day 2019, which is today, is a potpourri or flag facts that, if the subject were anything else, would qualify as tidbits, interesting trivia. Because it’s the flag, her research represents good-to-know information that would work well as part of necessary particulars.
For instance, it’s OK to add fringe to the flag. It’s not OK to use the flag as wearing apparel, bedding or draperies. It’s OK to run the flag up the flagpole on your front lawn. But the pole should be no more than 20 feet high, and if you have other flags, they must be flown under the American flag. Display all the bunting you want for the Fourth. But remember, the blue goes on top. It’s blue, white, red – in that order.
“I’m a patriot,” said the Burnt Store Isles resident, who added that her credentials include membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution. “I’ve seen the flag misused so many times. People have good intentions, but they just don’t know what is right and what is wrong.”
It’s easy enough to find out. The U.S. code can be found at www.usflag.org/uscode36.html and several other sites. The code, according to the website, is “divided into 50 titles by subject matter. Each title is divided into sections. Sections within a title may be grouped together as subtitles, chapters, subchapters, parts, subparts, or divisions.”
So, it does delve into some detail.
Florida has its own code.
Metcalfe, whose husband, Robert, is a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, has combed through it all. She sat on a couch in her living room the other day and presented flag-related items for inspection.
That T-shirt you see in Walmart, the one with the flag on the front?
“That’s a no-no,” she said. “It’s not to be printed on napkins. It’s not to be printed on paper plates – anything that would be thrown away, anything disposable.”
Another T-shirt had a map of the country in the shape of a flag. No, again, she says.
“You are not to wear our flag as an article of clothing,” Metcalfe said. “What do you do with the shirt that has the American flag on it when it’s all worn and tattered? Now you start using it as a paint shirt. And then you throw it in the trash – and there’s the flag in the trash.
“The flag should be disposed of in a dignified manner.”
Which includes a whole other set of rules.
It might seem Metcalfe is slicing the baloney a little thin here, but it is interesting that flag code is alive, well, and easily accessible.
And no one would argue that Old Glory deserves respect.
“People want to be patriotic,” she said. “They want to wear the flag that they’re proud of. But the number of lives we have lost for that flag …. people should be mindful that it not only symbolizes our country, it carries with it the memory of those who died for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.