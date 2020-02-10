The young and old came out Sunday to celebrate the Rev. Dr. Carl F. Brooks’ 40 years of service at First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda. The Rev. Kevin Shaw, who has served four years at First Macedonia and heads the church’s anniversary committee, described Rev. Brooks as “the pastor of pastors... Pastors from all over call him for advice and counsel.” See more photos and details about this celebration of service on page 8C.
