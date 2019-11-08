PORT CHARLOTTE — Patrons of seven Port Charlotte stores shopped for a cause Thursday night at the Port Charlotte Florist’s Girls Night Out Shopping Event.
Purchases of purses, shoes, wallets, jewelry, nail art, holiday items, ornaments, and flowers not only prepared residents for the holidays, or let them treat themselves, but also benefited the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
“It’s a very worthwhile cause, they do a lot for the community,” said Port Charlotte Florist co-owner Donna Cardenas. Cardenas is also the vice president of the clinic’s board.
The event also gave patrons an opportunity to learn about local vendors.
A portion of the proceeds from Thursday night, 15%, went to the clinic. These proceeds will go mainly toward the clinic’s services and pharmacy, said the clinic’s CEO Suzanne Roberts.
Seven local vendors participated in the girls night out: ColorStreet Nails, Creative Chaos, Dana Tyler Jewelry, HipNotique Boutique, Loves To Shop Boutique, Port Charlotte Florist and Thirty-One Bags.
Every attendee received a complimentary glass of wine, snacks and a chance to enter to win one of the seven door prizes valued at $50 or more.
