Recently, as I was looking for Bolivian sunflowers along a roadside, I came upon some ripening sea grapes and sampled a few. They were very good and it sparked my interest in taking a closer look at this native plant common in our area and often used as a landscape feature. Ranging from parts of the South America coast all the way up through sections of Florida’s east and west coasts, the sea grape is a versatile woody plant that offers both ornamental and edible options.
More often a large shrub to a small tree, the sea grape forms a multi-stemmed vase-shape growing upward of 25 feet tall. Coastal specimens tend to be more shrub-like, while tree-forms are more common further inland. Eight- to 12-inch roundish, leathery green leaves are accented in the winter with older red leaves just before they fall. New foliage is bronze in color and adds some variety to the otherwise sea grape green background. Tiny white flowers are followed by three-quarter of an inch grape-like fruits which hang on 12-inch-long stems (racemes) giving the suggestion of orderly bunches of grapes. Keep in mind that only female trees have fruit, so don’t be disappointed waiting for years with no fruit and, no hope of fruit, from a male tree! The fruit ripens in late summer/early fall into purplish sweet fruits used in jelly and favored by wildlife.
One outstanding characteristic of the sea grape is its ability to thrive in coastal conditions including a high tolerance to air and soil-borne salt. Drought tolerance adds to its list of good features as well as its ability to take on poor drainage and compacted soils. Sea grapes do best in full sun conditions and have a medium growth rate over the years. Besides serving as a specimen plant in the landscape, sea grapes work well as a carefully hand-clipped hedge — no shears with these large leaves, please! Keep in mind that native sea grapes on sand dunes along the coast are protected and will require a permit to trim and/or alter the plant as per Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Sea grapes have a few pests including a sea grape borer — a caterpillar — which can hollow out twig tips and kill off the associated leaves. This pest is usually not abundant enough to affect the health of the tree and many natural enemies keep it in check.
Although the seas grape in its native form is green, there is a beautiful, highly ornamental variegated form called “Albo-variegata.” Variegation can always put a new twist on any plant with yellow and green or marbled white and green patches. Overall, sea grapes are sturdy plants well suited to our coastal landscapes and Florida-Friendly Landscaping recommended — don’t forget to try the fruit as well! For information on all types of plants suitable for coastal regions, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an extension volunteer. Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotteco/files/2018/03/Plant-Clinics-Schedule.pdf.
