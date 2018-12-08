A Miami-based pallet company is officially in the works, after the project broke ground last week in Punta Gorda.
Amigo Pallets, Inc., which specializes in recycled and custom pallets that are used in food processing, is a supplier for Cheney Brothers nearby.
Amigo, which was founded eight years ago, will have its newest facility located at 8429 Northrup Dr., according to a release from Charlotte County Economic Development office.
That area in the Punta Gorda Interstate Airport Park recently got an $800,000 grant from the Florida Job Growth Fund to help complete an $8 million Piper Road Extension Project, which is aimed at ushering in 1,400 new jobs, according to the release.
Amigo Pallets is expected to bring more than a dozen jobs into the area.
The company’s new 16,000 square foot warehouse is planned to open in August.
At the groundbreaking, according to the release, Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte) said: “It’s a great day for economic development in Charlotte County.”
Charlotte county commissioners, members of the Punta Gorda City Council and Punta Gorda Airport Authority officials attended the event.
“Cheney Brothers is the reason we are here,” said Amigo co-owner Raul Alfonso in the release. “Charlotte County is strategically located with strong potential for future growth.”
The economic development office confirmed in June it had received an application from Amigo Pallets for the county’s Ad Valorem Tax Exemption Program.
The economic development office highlighted other planned or emerging projects in its release.
Those include: Allegiant Travel Co.’s Sunseeker Resort along Charlotte Harbor; Babcock Ranch solar community; Murdock Village’s water park, hotels and more; Metalcraft Marine, which is a commercial work boat maker coming to the Airport Park; and Western Michigan University’s College of Aviation program.
NON-PROFIT BOARD INSTITUTE SOON
Gulf Coast Community Foundation is taking applications for its Winter 2019 Gulf Coast Board Institute, and the deadline is Friday, Dec. 14.
Gulf Coast Board Institute is a training series for volunteer nonprofit board members, according to information from the foundation.
“The winter class will consist of four, full-day training sessions on consecutive Fridays in February,” the information states. “Training is led by professional consultants who are part of the foundation’s Invest in Incredible nonprofit capacity-building initiative.”
The fundamentals of nonprofit board governance are covered, along with financial and legal oversight responsibilities and how to create a highly functioning and engaged board.
Up to 20 applicants will be selected to participate, who are “chosen through a competitive process with the intent of creating a diverse group of individuals with a variety of experiences.”
Gulf Coast provides free training and resources to participants in exchange for their commitment to advocate for good board governance in current and future nonprofit board roles.
Applicants must be currently active board members at a nonprofit in the region.
The online application is available at GulfCoastCF.org
ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society is meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The topic is “the prehistory of Palm Beach County”, which will be presented by Archaeologist Christian Davenport.
The group meets September through May, on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
“Please join us for another interesting look into Florida’s past and in protecting our historical, cultural and scientific heritage,” information from the group states.
The meeting will be at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Blvd.
For more information call Hilda Boron at 941-426-1719, or visit wmslss.org
CHARLOTTE RETIRED EDUCATORS LUNCH
Charlotte County Retired Educators will meet Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for a Holiday Luncheon and Gift Exchange.
The meeting will be at the Beef O’Brady’s in Port Charlotte, 1825 Tamiami Trail. Attendees are encouraged to bring a wrapped gift of $5 value. Members pay for their own lunch.
For more information call Joyce Powell at 202-553-2665.
— Compiled by Andrea Praegitzer. Email News of Note and .JPEG photos to Apraegitzer@sun-herald.com.^p
