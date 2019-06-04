After a month of falling prices, statewide gas prices bumped up by 3 cents Tuesday.
But don’t worry: This increase is (hopefully) just temporary.
“Gas prices unexpectedly and inexplicably rose overnight,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA). “There doesn’t appear to be anything significant behind the increase, and it’s unlikely this becomes a long term trend.”
How are we doing locally? Arcadia gas stations had the cheapest average gas prices at $2.545 a gallon, almost 1 cent less than last week.
Three areas had their average gas station prices rise by almost 7 cents, with North Port settling at $2.577, Punta Gorda at $2.595 and Venice, the most expensive average, at $2.602.
Meanwhile Englewood gas stations rose by 2 cents to settle at $2.579 Tuesday.
Port Charlotte gas stations averaged at $2.577 a gallon Tuesday, 5 cents more than this time last week.
What should we expect?“After a long and expensive refinery maintenance season, most refineries are back at full strength, pumping out a lot of gasoline and applying downward pressure on prices at the pump,” Jenkins said.
Crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices are also plummeting, causing retail prices to gradually lower.
WTI crude oil settled at $53.50 a barrel Friday—$5 less than the week before and the lowest daily settlement since February.
Just six weeks ago was the highest price of WTI this year at $66.30 per barrel.
“Crude oil and gasoline futures collapsed last week in reaction to the ongoing US-China trade dispute and news of the Trump administration’s plans to enact 5 percent tariffs on Mexican goods,” Jenkins said. “Market watchers are concerned over how these issues could stifle long-term demand growth.”
But the good news? “Florida drivers should see another round of discounts at the pump this week,” Jenkins said.
How did May fare? For a month that is supposed to be the most expensive for gas, Florida did well this year.
The statewide average for all of May was $2.682 per gallon, 17 cents less than the national average and 6 cents lower than April’s statewide average.
This year, gas prices on May 31 statewide were 31 cents less than what they were last year. However, prices May 31, 2017, were 25 cents less than what they were this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.