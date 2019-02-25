A mission to rescue history

Margaret Bogardus hated history, which made for kind of a rough start for a woman who eventually became president of the Punta Gorda Historical Society.
She was raised in an old, Southern, 14-room antebellum house in Bartow. She “hated the house. I hated all the antiques. I hated all the old pictures on the walls that lined the hallways. I hated anything that had to do with antiques, genealogy.
“My two cousins, from a very young age, were interested in genealogy because in the Civil War, one part of my family fought for the North and another part fought for the South. They tried to get me interested in it, and I just hated it.”
Bogardus, 75, is in her third year as Punta Gorda Historical Society president and fourth as a member of the group.
Apparently, she has come around.
The Punta Gorda Historical Society was formed in 1983 for the “purpose of protecting and preserving the history of Punta Gorda for future generations,” according to its website.
“So many buildings were being destroyed because the property was worth more than the buildings,” Bogardus said. “ A group of concerned citizens went to City Council and said, ‘We’re losing our history.’”
Since that time, according to the website, the Historical Society has worked tirelessly to preserve history. Some of its efforts include restoring the Punta Gorda Train Depot, which it owns; preserving the Woman’s Club on Sullivan Street, a building it also owns; and establishing History Park on Shreve Street, a 2.5-acre jewel of tranquility.
The society moved old houses such as the Cigar Cottage, Trabue Land Office, Price House, Calaboose, and Quednau/Hindman House to History Park.
“The Historical Society is doing very well,” Bogardus said. “We have a lot of volunteers. We have a lot of dedicated people who really want to preserve the history of Charlotte County.”
Bogardus has been a resident of Charlotte County for 60 years and is a graduate of Charlotte High School. She has owned retail shops, she has been a nurse.
Now she resides in Port Charlotte, and she lives a mission to “instill in the younger generation how important history is, and to preserve the history for future generations.”
The roots of that mission are in Warm Mineral Springs in North Port.
“In my teenage years, some of the boys would go diving in Warm Mineral Springs,” she recalled. “We would find bones, artifacts, pottery, things like that. Unfortunately, it was lost. We were teenagers. We didn’t appreciate it.”
The bones largely forgotten, she came out of high school and spent the next 21 years in retail. She owned a dress shop, a cosmetic studio and a wine and cheese shop, which became part of the original Fishermen’s Village.
Then she decided to go to college. Why not?
She had wanted to go into nursing because it was “something I always wanted to do.”
She was 40.
No reason not to.
“I went to Edison College. I did an interview, and this man said, ‘You’re too old. You’ll never make it,’” she recalled.
She went anyway, starting at Charlotte Vocational to provide a foundation, and then working her way through the nursing program. She paid her own way.
“I was so mad,” she said. “I was bound and determined to show him that 40 wasn’t too old to go to college.”
She wound up working for 15 years at Charlotte Regional, which is now Bayfront Health Punta Gorda. She retired about 10 years ago.
Bogardus is active in the community, serving as a volunteer with the Homeless Coalition for 11 years. She is a member in good standing of the Oldtimers, which gathers longtime residents for a luncheon in conjunction with the annual Block Party. She is a practicing Mormon.
And she is on a mission to rescue history.
“When I was a teenager, we failed to preserve those bones and artifacts we found because no one had taught us,” Bogardus said. “I want to teach the younger generation. I want them to know how important it is.”
