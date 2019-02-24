It’s seemed as if Rays hitting coach Chad Mottola was destined for a career in sport in his home state of Florida.
The future Major League Baseball outfielder grew up in Broward County, and his predilection during the early years of his interscholastic career pointed toward the sport of football. But as fate would have it, he would be directed toward another discipline, one that found him being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th round.
“I didn’t sign, but that kind of steered me in the direction of baseball,” said Mottola. “I was just kind of maturing. I was a 17-year-old high school kid.”
It was that interscholastic success that saw Mottola receive interest from a number of Division I schools, eventually choosing one in his home state. He chose one in Orlando.
“I had never heard of UCF, growing up three hours away, to show you how far that’s come,” said Mottola, who attended St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.
Mottola’s hard work would begin paying dividends, excelling collegiately, eventually becoming a first round selection, going fifth overall in the 1992 Major League Baseball draft, taken by the Cincinnati Reds.
“Growth spurts came in college rather then in high school for me, and got me on the map then,” said Mottola. “I had been drafted earlier on, so I had an idea of what I wanted to do, but it came pretty fast.”
However, being selected in the first round of the MLB draft was life transforming, and with it came a series of adjustments and eye-opening experiences.
“I knew it was coming, but until it happens, it kind of sinks in later in life,” said Mottola. “”At the time, I didn’t have an agent. My dad did everything. I don’t think that’s close to happening anymore. We just assumed everybody had your best interest at heart. Than you learn that this is a business, and there’s another side to this game. That you don’t anticipate, until you go through it.”
Those vagaries associated with the game, and the opportunity to play for a number of organizations would play a significant role in Mottola’s career, providing him with the necessary tools to become a Major League Baseball coach.
“At the time, the journey wasn’t too fun, and what happens when you’re a prospect, everybody tinkers with you and wants to give you that last thing to get you over the hump,” said Mottola.
“Then I became a free agent and started bouncing around and learning things on my own terms.”
He had a breakout year for the Syracuse SkyChiefs in 2000, hitting .309, with 33 Home Runs, 102 RBI and 30 stolen bases, earning the International League Most Valuable Player Award.
“It came together in 2000, but you get a label in this game,” said Mottola.
“As you get older, you wait for injuries, you don’t control your destiny anymore. I finally got to have fun again, be me and do the things that I wanted to do, rather than the things the Reds wanted me to do. And that’s when I discovered a lot of stuff.”
Mottola, who played for the Reds, Blue Jays and Orioles, returned the Major Leagues in 2001 with the Florida Marlins.
“That was kind of cool to return home, so that kind of checked a box,” said Mottola. “It’s one of those things, I bounced around pretty good for 16 years, my last eight or nine years, I knew what I was doing. My first eight or nine, I had no idea. It really helped me a lot, hearing so many voices in those organizations and being able to apply it now.”
Mottola’s career as a player ended in 2007, and he was looking forward to life after baseball, his second child having just been born, with the intention of staying involved in sport, having a number of friends in the NFL, but he received a propitious phone call from someone who was always a great believer in his ability. Former Major League player, New York Mets bench coach and current Marlins director of player development, Dick Scott.
Scott, who was working as the Blue Jays director of player development at the time, reached out to Mottola, with a proposition that would be life-transforming.
“He called me in January, and said, ‘Are you really done.’ and I said, ‘Yes, it physically hurts too much to get ready every day. I feel like I gave it all I had, and I’m done.’ He invited me to spring training and I got really mad at him. He said, ‘I think you’ll really like this.’ It was a very loose first year of doing it, and I ended up loving it. I kind of saw it through.”
Mottola continued to rise up through the organization, eventually reaching the major league level as the Blue Jays hitting coach.
A couple of former major league outfielders played an influential role in Mottola’s career.
“Dwayne Murphy really impacted me as a player, then he impacted me as a coach,” said Mottola, “I got to see him turn around Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista. The things he did, I was part of it as a player, I was part of it as a coach. And with Cito Gaston there, knowing about hitting, I really got advanced fast being around those types of guys who are forward thinking that don’t really get the credit they deserve.”
It’s that evolution that’s served Mottola well as he continues to progress as a coach. The aggressive style that he brought from the Blue Jays organization and the analytical side applied by the Rays, and the Rays’ front office’s approach has allowed him to grow.
“I’m in a great organization now, the way we think outside the box, because I know the traditional baseball style of hitting doesn’t work<’ sadi Mottola.”Now all of these hitting thoughts are coming in. It’s just been an enjoyable ride on the coaching side that the playing side prepared me for. I give a lot of credit to the front office, the way they discover players, so we have a plan going in. I think it’s been a great blend of growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.