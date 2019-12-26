These people closed on their Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity home mortgages on Dec. 20 (from left to right): Emad and Hayat El Din, Natalie Tucker, Samantha Palumbo and Kayla Hall. Thirty-two Habitat homes were built during the 2019 calendar year, and the organization is working to build 35 homes during the 2020 calendar year. “We strive ongoing to find housing solutions in order to help more families. Ninety-two cents of every donated dollar supports our Homeownership Program. Donations are vital to the success of our mission,” said Gabrielle Reineck, Senior Director of Outreach for Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte County. For Donation or volunteer information visit

g or call 941-639-3162.