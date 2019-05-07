What Laurie Druyor remembers most about Vietnam is the kids, theirs and ours.
She was a Navy nurse aboard the USS Sanctuary, a hospital ship that cruised three miles offshore at Da Nang. She spent five years in the Navy, a year in Vietnam. That was 1967, and the Vietnam War was raging.
Druyor was assigned to triage, which means the wounded who were helicoptered in came to her first.
The Vietnamese kids came to her “severely burned, severely wounded. Usually, they were brought to us with servicemen who had been with them when all this happened.
“One child in particular – he was maybe 5 – was brought in by the Green Berets. They brought him in because evidently he had assisted them in whatever it was they were doing.
“I was coming down to work the afternoon shift. I had to turn around and go back when I saw this child. Up until this time, I had seen a lot. But this child was the worst I’d ever seen. His face was so bad.
“It was horrible.”
The boy lived and wound up staying on the ship for eight months, she said.
The American kids came to her sick with malaria or wounded by enemy fire. They were dressed like U.S. soldiers – Marines mostly, she said, --- but these were not mature fighting men. These were boys who six months before had been hanging out behind the pizza shop, drinking beer and worrying about the draft.
Suddenly, there they were in some God forsaken jungle, taking fire. And there she was, accepting the wounded in triage, helping to decide whether they would go to a ward, ICU or the operating room.
“Some didn’t make it,” she said. “They were kids. They were young boys.”
Druyor, a Punta Gorda Isles resident told her story on the afternoon of May 5 at the Military Heritage Museum. She was one of about nine combat veterans who were interviewed by the Witness to War program. It’s an Atlanta-based nonprofit designed to preserve the oral history of combat veterans.
She was interviewed by Martin Madert in the museum’s theater. Madert, who also interviewed 22 veterans in January, taped the session.
The USS Sanctuary arrived in Da Nang after a month at sea on April 10, 1967.
“It was around 1 or 2 o’clock,” Druyor recalled. “Within the hour, we had 10 patients, all extremely burned from a land mine explosion. Within 24 hours, we had something like 130 patients. It was quite an initiation.”
Druyor was at her post in January 1968 when the Tet Offensive was launched. It was a campaign of surprise attacks by North Vietnamese troops and the Viet Cong against military and civilian targets throughout South Vietnam. The offensive was the largest military operation conducted by either side up to that point in the war.
“We received 138 patients within a 24-hour period,” she said. “They came in one after another after another. They were just coming constantly, constantly. We couldn’t take care of them all. It was very emotional.”
There was no joy when she returned from Vietnam. By February 1968, the death rate of U.S. soldiers had risen to 500 a week. Public confidence in the U.S.’s purpose in Vietnam had eroded beyond repair. Laurie, like so many other Vietnam veterans, returned to a hostile homeland.
“Before we left, we were told what was going on in this country,” she said. “We were so busy, we didn’t know. We were forewarned. They told us that when we got to our airport at home – you had to travel in uniform – to get out of the uniform. That’s exactly what I did.”
Druyor, a graduate of Boston College, said that after working in Boston hospitals for a few years, she and a friend had joined the Navy to “see the world.” She had volunteered for Vietnam because the “idea of being over there was exciting. The idea of living on a ship was exciting. We had no idea what it was like over there.
“We were very naïve.”
She says she has no regrets.
“Not one day.”
