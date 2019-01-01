When Debbie Sarkisian relocated to Chalotte County, she could’ve never envisioned what was about to happen. She would be introduced to a sport that would be life transforming.
“We moved down here about 5 1/2-years ago from Indiana and built a home here in Punta Gorda,” said Sarkisian. “For the first six months or so, I really didn’t have a hobby.”
Sarkisian began playing pickleball indoors at the South County Recreation Center in Punta Gorda.
“They taught us how to play and provided the paddles,” said Sarkisian. “You go over there and learn the game.”
And it was that evolution from its nascent stages, one allowing Sarkisian an opportunity to develop her skills, that helped her make the decision to transition to the outdoors.
It was at that time, with what would soon become the pickleball courts at Gilchrist Park, were in the process of undergoing their transformation from the temporary marked off area on the then existing tennis courts, to the eight courts that are currently in place.
“We have just seen the sport evolve by leaps and bounds,” said Sarkisian. “The last count, the other day, we had 14 piles of four paddles waiting to play.”
As a venue, Gilchrist Park is an extremely popular place to play because of it’s proximity to Charlotte Harbor.
Sarkisian being athletic, made the transformation to the sport fairly easily, having ski raced, played softball and dabbled in tennis.
“I did sports where there was hand-eye coordination, it was a relatively easy transition,” said Sarkisian.
Many players who wish to improve their skills, and move up the levels rapidly, work with more experienced players as a means of improving, said Sarkisian.
“I took a lot of lessons and bettered my game and started playing in tournaments,” said Sarkisian.
The sport’s exponential growth can be seen in the immediate area, with strong communities in Fort Myers, Naples and Sarasota, said Sarkisian.
“I travel around a lot to play games with certain individuals,” said Sarkisian. ‘So, the quality of the game is a higher level game, and you can really get the level of competition that you’re looking for.”
Even with PicklePlex’s presence looming on the horizon, the courts at Gilchrist will still be in demand, as the new facility being built on the campus of SouthWestern State College, will play host to leagues, clinics and tournament play, allowing the courts at Gilchrist to have a significant role in providing players with a place to participate in the sport.
Sarkisian had open heart surgery in July, and the outpouring of support from the Pickleball community has been overwhelming, she said.
“They’re like my family,” said Sarkisian. “They just rallied around me. It’s amazing.”
