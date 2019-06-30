A piece of family history

When Port Charlotte resident Troy Bettencourt heard a 26-year-old from South Dakota wanted to buy his 1961 Corl Temptest boat off Craigslist, he assumed it was a scam.
However, after talking with Justin Corl, Bettencourt learned the boat was actually an important piece of his family history.
"I've been looking for five years," said Corl, whose grandfather, Don Corl, owned the Indiana-based Corl Boat Company that built the boat. However, Don sold the company less than a decade after its inception, resulting in only 1,000 of these fiberglass boats being made. After the company was sold, the building burned down, destroying any records of the boats.
Justin considers his grandfather one of the pioneers of fiberglass, having also made lightweight ice houses and bathtubs from the material. Don made boats, though, because he raced boats, sparking Justin's desire to find one.
"I never got to go in one (of the boats he made)," Justin said. He does have fond memories fishing for perch and blue gill with his grandfather before he died in 2012. When Justin found Bettencourt's Craigslist advertisement for the boat, he drove 27 hours from South Dakota to pick it up from Bettencourt, and will drive the boat 27 hours back to South Dakota. "I'm kind of speechless."
Bettencourt bought the boat in St. Petersburg October 2015 as his first family boat. It was an inexpensive project, he said. Similar to a vintage car, the boat's motor was inefficient with fuel, and Bettencourt had to put in work to keep the boat afloat. His family only took the boat out a few times before they realized it was too small. He repainted it, repaired the rotted fiberglass and figured there wouldn't be too much interest for the "niche" boat.
"I'm glad it's going to someone who really appreciates it," Bettencourt said.
Justin plans to take the boat out on Lake Poinsett to go walleye fishing, and then drive the boat over to his grandmother in Indiana. When he found the boat, "she didn't believe me," he said. "It is a memory I'll keep forever."
Bettencourt sold the boat for $2,200.
