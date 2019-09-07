PORT CHARLOTTE — Every girl should feel like a princess at least once in her life.
And 150 girls had their dreams come true Saturday at the Mid-County Library's Disney Princess Tea Party in Port Charlotte.
This is the second year the library held the event, this year providing yummy cakes, snacks, crafts, games and a lavish throne from various sponsors and donors.
"It helps their imagination," said Maria Torres, who brought her three daughters to the event. With Disney World being a fairly far and expensive trip, Torres was happy to bring the magic to her daughters right in their hometown.
"I'm happy the community could come together," said library technician Ashley Guerzo. "I love watching the kids' eyes sparkle when they see the balloons and decorations."
The library's next event is their Pirate Party on Sept. 19. For more information, call the Mid-County Regional Library at 941-613-3170.
