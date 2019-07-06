A first leg of the Big Boy Toyz Concert Series was held Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte. The Southern Grand Slam Country Music Festival rocked the park with bands from the region.
Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 6, 2019 @ 8:50 pm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.