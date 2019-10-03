PORT CHARLOTTE — By day, it was a typical high school auditorium.
Last night, though, the Port Charlotte High School auditorium was full of what seemed like cackling witches, an evil ancient queen and a murderous butcher.
This was one of the many happenings at Port Charlotte High School’s Homecoming Fall Festival Block Party. There was also karaoke, cornhole, fried Oreos and a bonfire later in the night.
“Don’t step on any bodies,” Shely Catrun, a volunteer with the school’s theater department warned attendees as they were about to enter the haunted house. For $3, attendees were screamed at by two forest witches, who were actually the theater club’s president, Zoe Williams, and vice president, Dakota Vahle.
A group huddled together in fear as they entered the room, jolting when Vahle appeared from the brush decorations. More shrieks ensued once the door behind them slammed shut.
Many of the props in the haunted house were reused from previous performances, according to the theater club’s secretary Devin Richter. All proceeds went to the theater department.
There was also a doll room, an Egyptian tomb room, an insane asylum and a butcher’s shop to provide a diversity of scares.
“You have to give them an opportunity to be great, and use their specialty,” said theater department director Edwin Perez. Some students were good at screaming, some preferred to pop out, and others used an accent.
Perez has helped organize the haunted house for the last two years, aspiring to make it scarier each year.
The department had an hour long workshop to get into character, where students came into their creepy performances.
Sets and props were set up in two days, with the whole house coming together in less than a week.
Port Charlotte High School will have its Homecoming game Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. at 18200 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
