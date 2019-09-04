Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews hands a proclamation certificate to C.J. Metcalfe of the Military Heritage Museum for a day of remembrance and appreciation for first responders.

The Military Heritage Museum (900 W. Marion Ave.) in Punta Gorda is hosting two events in honor of first responders on Sept. 11 at the museum.

• From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a 9/11 Remembrance Exhibit will be open to the public.

• From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at the museum's Gulf Theater.

"This proclamation will be read next Wednesday at the 9/11 tribute to all of our very deserving Charlotte County first responders," said Metcalfe at Wednesday's City Council meeting.

"This is an opportunity that (everyone) can thank them for the life that we live in safety, in health and in the security of our home. They go where no one is to go. They are the first to go in. Whatever is waiting for them."