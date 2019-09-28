It was a fun way to help.
Biker Life of Port Charlotte hosted their Vegas Dice Run Saturday to raise funds for two suicide awareness organizations: the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide and Mission 22, a nonprofit that combats veteran suicide.
By 11 a.m., 115 people had already registered for the roll. Shop owner William Oquendo expected roughly 250 by the end of the day.
"A lot of (suicide) attempts are a call for help," said event participant and retired psychiatric nurse Karen Mullen. "They want help and don't know how to get it."
"It's so vital to people in the community to know about how to deal with prevention," she added.
Players were instructed to go to five stops in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Arcadia, rolling the dice at each location. Whoever received the highest score would receive $500 cash.
Retired law enforcement officer Dale Pfalzgraf hoped to win Saturday to give his winnings back to the organizations.
Police officers, firefighters, corrections workers and and other professions in protective services have the sixth-highest rate of suicide for males and the second-highest rate for females, according to a 2018 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Each day, approximately 123 people in the United States die by suicide, according to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. About 20 of those are veterans.
"It's stress-related," Mullen said. "They get burned out because they help everyone else and don't want to ask for help."
If you missed the event, don't worry, you can still donate. Visit the event's Facebook page "Vegas Dice Run for Suicide Awareness" and look for the donate links or call Biker Life Port Charlotte at 800-574-9835.
For free and confidential support regarding suicide or thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
