Florida's gasoline prices have slipped to a seven-week low, and the Punta Gorda metro market, which encompasses all of Charlotte County, has the least expensive gas, according to AAA.
On Monday, the auto club's data revealed the average price for unleaded gasoline in Charlotte County was $2.67 per gallon, compared with the highest gasoline prices which were seen in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, at $2.94.
The data was released shortly around Sunday going into Monday morning. But by mid-morning, prices in Charlotte County were slipping further, with stations selling gas in a range of $2.55 to $2.65.
Statewide, Florida drivers are paying some 12 cents less than what drivers paid in late March, when the state average reached its highest price this year — $2.91 per gallon of regular unleaded, announced AAA. As of Monday, the state average was $2.79.
AAA's latest data showed Charlotte County's average price for regular gasoline was some 13 cents below the state average, where its average price for regular unleaded was $2.66. Sarasota County's average price of $2.77 was 12 cents below the state's average, and DeSoto County's average price of $2.78 was a penny below the state average.
As Monday morning wore on, prices continued to slip further in our area.
Consumers can possibly expect to see prices fall even lower, Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, told The Daily Sun.
"As it stands right now, the state average has another 10 cents to fall before it catches up to where it should probably be, based on wholesale gas prices. So it wouldn’t be a surprise to see gas prices keep trending lower in the next couple weeks."
Checking with Gasbuddy.com, the Murphy station on Jones Loop Road was selling regular unleaded for $2.63 per gallon, followed by the WaWa and Shell stations at $2.65.
In Port Charlotte, the cheapest gasoline — $2.55 per gallon — was seen at the Murphy gas station on Kings Highway, followed by 7-Eleven on Kings Highway, the Shell station, and RaceTrac at $2.59.
In North Port, the lowest gasoline prices were at the Walmart and Circle K — $2.57 per gallon of regular unleaded, followed by the 7-Eleven at Sumter Blvd., and Shell and RaceTrac stations, at $2.59.
